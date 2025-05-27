Here’s Why Cats Like Bringing Home Dead Animals

Rita Kochmarjova - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

The joys of pet ownership are not to be overlooked. Soft purrs and cuddly snuggles are everything that’s right with the world.

But when your cat proudly struts through the door with their tail held high and drops a dead mouse or bird at your feet like it’s the greatest gift you’ll ever receive, it can be somewhat bewildering. It’s definitely gross and also kind of sweet in a twisted way.

You might worry that your cat is bringing home dead animals because they’re not being fed enough, but that’s usually not what this morbid behavior is about.

Your cat may be an adorable and precious fluffball, but they have killer instincts that are rooted in their evolutionary history.

Even though cats were domesticated more than 10,000 years ago, modern domestic cats have retained their natural instinct to hunt prey. But why must they insist on bringing their catches home? There are a few theories to explain this behavior.

The main one is that cats are acting on a maternal impulse. In the wild, mother cats go out to hunt and then bring the food back to their kittens. It helps the kittens recognize prey and practice hunting themselves.

Pet cats might see their owners as kittens and feel the need to provide for you. They see you as part of their family. It’s surprisingly thoughtful.

Another theory is that cats might feel safer and more comfortable eating their prey at home. That means they consider your home as a place of refuge that gives them peace and privacy.

Some cats hunt frequently, while others rarely do. A cat’s personality and environment affect how often it hunts. Cats that are more aggressive and active bring home more dead animals than cats that tend to be more shy and friendly.

Additionally, cats that live in rural areas usually have more space to roam free in the great outdoors, so they will have more access to prey than cats in the cities.

If you want to reduce the number of gruesome gifts from your cat, you can try keeping your cat indoors more often, taking down bird feeders around your home, and giving them toys to play with.

Taking steps to limit the presence of prey is also beneficial to nature. Every year, cats kill billions of birds and mammals, causing declines in wildlife populations and even pushing some island species to extinction.

Furthermore, keeping cats indoors reduces their risk of contracting parasites, rabies, or other diseases from prey. Your cat should be vaccinated against these threats as well.

The next time your cat presents a mangled mouse to you, just remember that it’s natural and a way for them to show they care.

