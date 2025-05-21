His Sister’s House Has Cameras In Every Room, So He Covered One For His Date And It Sparked A Family Fight

This 25-year-old guy relocated to Los Angeles last year and moved in with his sister and brother-in-law while searching for a job. But their house has an extensive indoor security system, and while he was on a date with a girl one evening, a camera in the kitchen made her feel very uncomfortable.

So, he covered up the camera to help her feel more at ease, and his brother-in-law berated him for trying to get some privacy. That’s why he’s now planning to move out, against his sister and brother-in-law’s wishes.

For some context, his family is originally from Egypt, and once he finished graduate school, he moved to Los Angeles. There, his 29-year-old sister and her 31-year-old husband took him in as he started looking for work.

“I’ve been living with them for 11 months now, and I’m very grateful,” he noted.

He finally landed a job about four months ago, too, earning $80,000 a year. At that point, he offered to begin paying rent, but his sister and brother-in-law, who make a hefty combined income of $350,000 per year, turned him down. They instructed him to save up and pay off his student loans instead, so he could get settled.

More recently, his sister and brother-in-law also purchased a beautiful house for $750,000. He was even given his own room upstairs. There’s just one problem: the extensive security system.

There are actually cameras in every single shared space, including the living room and kitchen. Plus, there are motion sensors around the home, and his sister and brother-in-law receive app notifications whenever an appliance is used or a door is opened.

“I didn’t love it, but I respected their home and rules. However, they regularly watch the camera footage, even when I’m home alone,” he revealed.

“I’ve mentioned how it makes me uncomfortable, but they just brushed it off.”

He hit his breaking point just last week, though, while his sister was on a girls’ trip, and his brother-in-law also happened to be out of town. One night, while they were away, he went out on a date with a woman.

They didn’t do anything crazy; they simply went to eat at a food truck. But eventually, it started pouring rain, so they decided to go back to his house.

To be clear, he asked for permission before bringing his date over to his sister’s and brother-in-law’s home. In fact, he called his sister, who told him, “Feel free; you don’t need to ask.”

Anyway, while at the house, he wound up cooking dinner for them both before cleaning up and just hanging out. Yet, at one point, his date noticed there was a blinking camera in the kitchen, and it put her on edge.

Now, he didn’t want his date to think that he was a “creep,” and he also just wanted her to feel comfortable. That’s what made him decide to put a little toy in front of the camera. Then, they just continued eating and chatting as usual.

Well, later that same night, his brother-in-law apparently realized the camera’s view had been blocked and sent him a harsh text.

“I see you covered the camera. If you want privacy, go out. Not in my house. There is a limit for everything; don’t cross it. You are a guest. Be like one,” his brother-in-law wrote.

He was particularly upset over this, too, considering how he always tries to pitch in around the house. For instance, just last month, he cleared out their clogged sink and scrubbed their garbage bins without being asked. And, again, he did offer to pitch in with rent.

Regardless, he apologized to his brother-in-law and moved the toy away from the camera. Still, the drama wasn’t over.

At first, his sister actually texted him and claimed her husband had “just lashed out” and “didn’t mean” what he was saying. But later, once she returned from her trip, she acted like the whole situation was his fault.

That was his final straw, so he told his sister and brother-in-law that he’d be moving out. And in the meantime, he’d pay rent and take care of his own groceries.

This didn’t make his sister or brother-in-law happy either, and now, they’re accusing him of being selfish for “turning on family” and acting “ungrateful.”

“It really hurts. They’re the only family I have here. I never disrespected their space or took advantage of them. I just wanted a little privacy and dignity,” he vented.

Nonetheless, with both his sister and brother-in-law upset over this, he’s wondering whether wanting some privacy was really so unreasonable in the first place.

Would you feel uncomfortable with cameras all over the house, especially while on a date? Was he in the wrong here or not?

