His Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Expects Him To Raise Her Affair Child

This man is divorcing his soon-to-be ex-wife because, after she got pregnant for a second time, he learned that she’d cheated on him, and the father of her child was actually one of her guy friends.

But now, he’s being painted as the bad guy for refusing to raise her newest baby alongside his biological son and act as the child’s father.

He admitted that he and his ex have a very complicated history. They started as long-term friends before entering a casual relationship. Still, they agreed that neither of them would sleep with anyone else.

Then, once his ex got pregnant with his son, their relationship became more serious, and they ultimately tied the knot.

“I love our son, and I do my best to be a good dad to him,” he explained.

“My ex and I had some difficulties over the years. We didn’t get married for the best reasons, but we were mostly happy.”

Well, that was until she got pregnant again. In the beginning, he had some mixed feelings about having a second child, but eventually, he came around.

Later, though, he discovered his ex had actually cheated on him, and a DNA test revealed the baby’s father was a guy friend, who didn’t want to be involved.

At that point, he immediately left her and filed for divorce while she was still pregnant. And once his ex’s new baby was born, he went to court to establish the fact that he wasn’t the father.

To his surprise, his ex actually expected him to raise her youngest alongside their son and was upset about how their marriage ended.

She believed it wasn’t her cheating that made him leave, but rather the baby’s paternity, which she didn’t think was fair.

His ex claimed that her youngest didn’t deserve to grow up without a father in the picture, only because he “cared so much about DNA.” It was during this same conversation that she owned up to sleeping with someone else earlier in their relationship, meaning his biological son might not really be his.

“That was a crushing blow for me. She accused me of wanting to dump him when I took a DNA test,” he recalled, “My son is mine. But all the lies have made me hate her.”

His ex, on the other hand, won’t stop pushing for him to be involved in her baby’s life. First, she attempted to have his name kept on her baby’s birth certificate, but the court removed him. Moreover, she even tried arguing that he needed to have shared custody of both children or else he’d have zero custody of his biological son.

“The courts didn’t agree. They have us on 50-50 custody for our son. That’s temporary until the divorce is final,” he noted.

“But this whole thing has been stressful as [heck]. She’s doing everything she can to delay our divorce, and she wants me to call the whole thing off.”

Perhaps the worst part is how many people have taken his ex’s side. Some of her family members have begun confronting him about “denying” her baby. In response, he keeps telling them to get the child’s real father to step up. Otherwise, someone else in his ex’s family can serve as a father figure.

However, it’s not just his ex’s relatives who are giving him grief over his decision. One of his own friends actually asked why he wouldn’t raise both kids together and pointed out how, if he found out his biological son really wasn’t his, he still would’ve stayed.

He tried to explain how that would be different, given he’s been his son’s father for seven whole years, and it’d be impossible to stop loving him as a child after so much time.

“But I admitted it would have killed me to be a big enough man to help him know about his biological father and have a relationship, if that was wanted in future years,” he detailed.

“I said I wasn’t selfless enough to want that, but I’d have needed to, and I said I wasn’t signing up for that knowing the truth ahead of time.”

Rather than understanding where he was coming from, his friend called his reasoning a “lame” excuse for not allowing the kids to grow up together as siblings. They also stated that family was “more than blood” and accused him of being petty for letting his ex’s baby grow up without a father.

Thankfully, he has some people in his corner who fully support his decision. Not to mention, he knows that he’d forever be resentful if he attempted to raise his ex’s baby as his own.

Nevertheless, with plenty of people echoing his friend’s opinion, he still can’t help but wonder if refusing to raise the child really does make him a jerk.

Is it his responsibility to raise his ex’s baby after she cheated solely because they already share a son? What would you do in his shoes?

