It Started in Havana, Now Diplomats Around the World Are Falling Ill With No Clear Cause

Around the globe, diplomats and intelligence officers have experienced mysterious headaches, strange sounds, and unexplained illnesses.

The baffling phenomenon has been dubbed “Havana Syndrome” and has sparked a number of conspiracy theories and controversy.

Could Havana Syndrome be the work of an enemy, or is it just a medical mystery? Either way, the quest to uncover the truth has been filled with twists and turns. Experts still aren’t sure what to make of it.

Reports of unusual injuries began in 2016 in Havana, Cuba, and since then, up to 1,500 American officials at home and abroad have suffered from them.

They reported the sudden onset of severe headaches and nausea after hearing grinding and piercing noises inside their heads.

Those who were exposed to the neurological malady longest suffered the most crippling disabilities. It deteriorated the health of diplomats, officials, and even their family members who were nearby during the attacks.

The main locations where Americans seem to have been targeted are Havana and Moscow, but other suspected Havana Syndrome attacks are thought to have taken place in many regions of the world.

The health incidents recall a series of Soviet operations against the U.S. embassy in Moscow that started in 1953 and lasted for years.

Documentation of these operations serves as evidence of serious harm to multiple diplomats and other U.S. officials.

National security officials outside the White House have also been afflicted with Havana Syndrome. They described the feeling of vertigo, nausea, disorientation, and a piercing sensation. Even former President George W. Bush and his delegation may have suffered similar symptoms in 2007.

Additionally, a trip to Vietnam on August 26, 2021, had to be delayed for three hours because Vice President Kamala Harris was having “a recent possible anomalous health incident.”

Overall, the symptoms include constant headaches, nausea, dizziness, insomnia, loss of memory and vision, and vertigo. The causes behind these attacks have remained a subject of debate.

A declassified intelligence study in 2023 reported that “pulsed electromagnetic energy” was the most likely culprit.

It could penetrate buildings using commercial technology that isn’t available to the public. The devices involved are likely portable and can be easily concealed.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine provided detailed evidence in 2020 that weaponized microwaves were the cause of the syndrome. These studies indicate that Havana Syndrome is not a naturally occurring phenomenon.

The primary suspect behind Havana Syndrome was the Russian government due to its close relationship with Cuba and the nature of the attacks.

President Vladimir Putin and Russian military officers have bragged about developing new types of weapons that can produce such symptoms of illness.

So far, the CIA has not been able to collect any hard evidence that demonstrates people suffering from Havana Syndrome have come into contact with an energy pulse. Officials have concluded that Havana Syndrome is not the result of attacks from a foreign adversary.

The source of Havana Syndrome remains a mystery, and the unexplained incidents continue. Only time will tell what or who is responsible for the health incidents.

