Morganite Is the Soft Pink Gemstone Brides Are Falling In Love With

If you’re a fan of the color pink, morganite might be just the gemstone for you. It’s got subtle peachy and rosy hues and beautiful hexagonal prism crystals that sparkle in the light.

While diamonds are always a timeless choice for engagement rings, morganite is an increasingly popular alternative for modern brides who want a more unique look.

Morganite’s pinkish hue makes it an ideal symbol for romance and is often associated with love, sweetness, innocence, compassion, and empathy.

It is actually available in a range of hues, such as pink, rose, peach, purple, and salmon, so it can also be a nice option for any jewelry like earrings, bracelets, or necklaces. Before you decide to splurge on this pretty pink gemstone, here’s what you should know.

The lovely morganite is a type of semi-precious gemstone belonging to the beryl mineral family, which includes the more well-known stones like emeralds and aquamarine. Sometimes, morganite is referred to as the “pink emerald.”

It was first discovered along the Madagascar coast in 1911. It gets its name from the famous American banker J.P. Morgan, who had a special love for gemstones and made large gemstone contributions to many museums all over the world.

After the stone was discovered, a former lead gemologist at Tiffany & Co., George Kunz, suggested naming the gem after Morgan in his honor.

Morganite has a high ranking on the Mohs Hardness Scale (7.5 to 8), making it very durable and well-suited for everyday wear.

Just like a diamond, which is a 10 on the hardness scale, it can last a lifetime with the proper care. However, it can still be chipped or scratched if you’re not careful. Here’s how to keep your morganite lustrous and shiny for years to come.

Keep morganite away from harsh chemicals like chlorine and household cleaners since they have the ability to damage the stone. Store it in a soft pouch or jewelry box away from other jewelry so you don’t risk scratching it.

Avoid exposing morganite to high temperatures and direct sunlight. Heat may cause it to crack or discolor, while too much sunlight may cause the stone to fade and lose its brilliance. It’s recommended to remove it before engaging in any strenuous activity.

You should also clean your morganite on a regular basis. Simply use warm, soapy water and a soft-bristled brush or cloth to wash away dirt particles and oils. Rinse well, then gently pat it dry.

