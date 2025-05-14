She Complimented A Girl’s Cowboy Boots, Then Got Shut Down In The Pettiest Way

zolotareva_elina - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

While TikToker Cat (@bigkittyenergy) was at a flea market in Los Angeles, California, she had a mildly unpleasant encounter with a girl after asking about her cowboy boots.

For the past few months, Cat had been searching high and low for a specific pair of vintage cowboy boots with a heel.

So, when she saw a girl at the flea market wearing a super cute outfit with the coolest pair of rhinestone cowboy boots, she just had to approach the girl.

Cat walked up to the girl, complimented her outfit, and asked where she had gotten the boots because she was looking for a pair just like them.

However, the girl refused to tell Cat where the boots were from. At first, Cat thought she simply couldn’t remember where they were from, but that wasn’t the case.

The girl explained that she didn’t want to tell Cat because she hated seeing other people in L.A. wearing the same things as her.

The girl was also with her boyfriend, who seemed fed up with the whole interaction because he told her to tell Cat where she got the boots from.

That triggered a full-on argument between them, with the girl complaining that he was never on her side. Cat awkwardly backed away, still stunned by the girl’s unfriendliness.

“It’s just so weird to me because I think I forget that not every girl is a girl’s girl because I’m definitely a girl’s girl. All my friends are girls’ girls, and so it’s weird to me when I meet a girl who’s not,” said Cat in her video.

A girl’s girl refers to a woman who supports and uplifts other women instead of seeing them as competition, especially when it comes to male attention.

In the comments section, people ended up figuring out where the boots were from. They were the Azalea Wang Beckett Studded Suede Cowboy Boots from Urban Outfitters.

Many TikTok users thought the girl’s behavior was ridiculous, especially since the boots were from such a popular store.

“If a stranger compliments what I’m wearing, I’m pulling out my phone and sending them the link directly. No gatekeeping over here,” stated one user.

“Someone literally complimented my bodysuit at the gym, and I airdropped them the link while I was on the treadmill…like what’s so hard about that?” shared another.

“One time, I asked an ‘influencer’ if she was writing off things as tax write-offs, and she responded with telling me I could ‘purchase her course’ to learn more. I actually hate it here,” commented a third.

