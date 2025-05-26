She Didn’t Give Her Waitress A Tip And Instead Gave Money To The Busboy

Nothing sparks a debate faster than talking about tipping etiquette, especially when someone admits they didn’t leave a tip. TikToker Jessie (@missjessicacecile) didn’t tip her server after receiving downright awful service.

So, she went to a restaurant with her two young sons and a baby. They got seated pretty quickly but had to wait at least 10 minutes before someone finally asked them what they wanted to drink. The drinks arrived five minutes later, but they were not right at all.

She sent them back and waited another five minutes for the right drinks. Then, Jessie and her kids looked at the menu.

It didn’t take them long to decide what they wanted because they were hungry. After almost 15 minutes, their server still had not returned to take their orders.

Jessie decided to take a quick restroom break. As she walked to the bathroom, she caught a glimpse of the back of the restaurant and saw her server on the phone and hanging out with her friends. When Jessie went back to the table, she asked her kids if the server had come. They told her that she hadn’t.

Ten minutes later, the server came to take their orders. They ordered an appetizer but never received it, so Jessie asked the server to take the item off her bill. She also had asked for her dish to be well-done, but it was still pink and bloody on the inside.

When the server brought the bill over, Jessie saw that she had still been charged for the appetizer. Jessie decided that she would not be tipping the server because she did not deserve it.

Jessie used to be a server when she was 18 years old, so she knew a thing or two about decent service. She ended up tipping the busboy instead.

Several TikTok users in the comments section agreed with Jessie and believed that tips should be given for stellar service, not mediocrity.

“I went to Applebee’s one time. Placed our order, and we never got our food. Server disappeared for an hour. We had to flag a host to see what is going on. The server forgot to put our order in the POS,” commented one user.

“We didn’t tip a while back after being ignored the entire time, had to finally go get our own refills. We watched how she interacted with the other tables. It became obvious she only wanted to take care of a certain kind of customer,” shared another.

“There have been times when I haven’t tipped. My daughter got mac and cheese, and it was sent back three times!! And each time it came back cold. By the time I was done eating, my kids were still waiting,” added a third.

