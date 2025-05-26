She Encountered The Ghost Of A Woman At A Hospital Who Passed Away In Childbirth

stokkete - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

When TikToker Cindy (@proud_viking2) was eight months pregnant, her baby passed away, and she had to go to the hospital to have an emergency C-section.

While she was waiting to go into surgery, a woman wearing brown corduroy pants and a flowered-print blouse approached her.

The woman asked Cindy if she was doing okay, explained what the surgery would entail, and started going through her medical records. Cindy thought she was a social worker or a volunteer since she wasn’t wearing scrubs.

After Cindy’s surgery was completed, she woke up and saw the woman standing by her bed, flipping through her paperwork. Cindy started coughing, and the pain was excruciating.

The woman immediately turned around, grabbed a pillow, and pushed down on Cindy’s stomach. She instructed Cindy to do this very thing whenever she started coughing. She proceeded to talk to Cindy about the loss of her child.

A nurse walked in and asked Cindy if she was okay. She also commented on how smart it was for Cindy to place a pillow on her stomach. Once the nurse walked away, Cindy asked the woman what her name was. She said her name was Ever.

When the nurses brought Cindy back to her original room, Ever followed behind but got lost in the hustle and bustle of people, so Cindy didn’t see her again.

The next day, Cindy was alone in the room with her in-laws when Ever walked in. She woke up to Ever rubbing her feet. Cindy greeted her and noticed that she had tears in her eyes.

Ever explained that she had been in and out of the hospital herself for 11 weeks. She had been pregnant with a baby that was having problems. The two women hugged for a long time. That was the last time Cindy ever saw Ever.

After she got out of the hospital, Cindy kept thinking about Ever. She painted a wine glass for her with her name on it, surrounded by angel wings. She also had a pair of angel wing earrings she wanted to give to Ever.

But back at the hospital, nobody knew who Ever was. Cindy insisted that Ever had been there and described her to two nurses in the labor and delivery wing. The nurses got really quiet, and one of them took Cindy for a walk down the hallway.

She explained that Ever was there 11 weeks ago and had a baby, but she didn’t make it through childbirth. Cindy went home with her wine glass in hand.

She called up her in-laws and asked if they remembered seeing a woman named Ever. Apparently, they thought she was still out of it from the surgery because she was talking to someone, but no one was there.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan