She Found A Man Under Her Bed In A Hotel Room In Japan

Rithor - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When TikToker Natali (@natalisi_) was staying in a hotel room in Japan, she discovered that there was a strange man hiding under the bed. She had booked a solo trip to Japan because she thought that it was a relatively safe country.

She was staying at a very well-known hotel chain called APA Hotel and Resort. Her hotel was located in Tokyo near Ryogoku Tower. She was given a key card that allowed her access to her floor and room. On the first day, everything was fine.

The next day, she got back from sightseeing at around 7:30 p.m. She unlocked her door, took off her clothes, and lay down on the bed.

Suddenly, she noticed a weird smell. At first, she thought the odor was in her hair or the bed sheets, but then she realized it was coming from under the bed.

When she leaned over to check, she saw a pair of eyes staring at her. She jumped to her feet and started screaming. A man climbed out from under the bed and began screaming as well. He then ran out of the room.

She kept yelling for help. The hotel administration came and called the police. They found a power bank and a USB cable under the bed.

She asked the hotel how this could’ve happened, but they did not have an answer for her. The hotel even said that it was unlikely the police would find the intruder because there were no cameras.

Natali felt scared and unsafe, so she demanded a refund and moved to another hotel. The next day, the original hotel still hadn’t contacted her.

So, she reached out to the platform she used to book the hotel. They offered her just $178 in coupons, which would not cover the $600 she paid for three nights.

She called the hotel and demanded a full refund, along with a report of the incident. They agreed to refund her original payment, but the police were unable to identify the intruder. She spent the rest of her trip on edge, constantly looking over her shoulder.

Eventually, she wrote to the hotel, requesting compensation for emotional damage. She asked for $1,600. They refused, saying that it was not a part of the hotel’s policy.

“Now I’m left wondering how someone could get into my room, how someone knew that I’m alone in that room, and how the hotel can’t take responsibility for such a severe breach of safety,” said Natali.

“I want the story to be well-known so the APA Hotel can take real action, and travelers are more aware.”

