She Got Creeped Out By A Grocery Store Employee Who Flirted With Her, And Now He Might Be Fired

WavebreakmediaMicro - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This woman was recently grocery shopping when she realized a male employee kept following her around. Then, he actually approached her and seemingly tried to flirt, which she told her friend about, and now, she might’ve gotten him fired.

She’d just been on a usual and “chaotic” grocery store run, walking through random aisles and grabbing whatever products she needed. Sometime during her trip, though, she noticed how the same employee kept showing up in all the aisles she entered.

In fact, it happened around four times, but she didn’t give the situation too much thought. She also has a stern resting face, so she usually gets left alone.

This man, however, proceeded to smile at her, and she tried to just keep walking. Still, he didn’t take the hint and followed her into another aisle before claiming she appeared “confused” and offering to help.

“I didn’t immediately clock it as weird, so I asked him where something was. It turned out he didn’t know at all; he just wanted an excuse to talk,” she recalled.

Once they began chatting, the man unleashed a ton of information about himself that she never even asked to learn. He started talking about his education, his former job, which was supposedly high-paying, the toxicity of his old workplace, and how much he misses the money.

Plus, the man told her that he was working locally now and was currently on probation at his grocery store job.

“I tried to drop hints that I wanted to move on, but he wasn’t picking up. I walked to the opposite end of the store, and he followed me again,” she detailed.

That’s when the man plunged into all sorts of questions, asking how old she was, what she did for work, where she lived, and whether she was married. She responded with brief and disinterested answers, yet he just stuck by her side and kept walking with her.

WavebreakmediaMicro – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The worst part? He went off on a “monologue” about his wealth and success, discussing his stocks, luxury car, vacations, and even how he’s planning to get an at-home sauna.

As you can probably imagine, she wanted to get out of there and tried to come up with another way to politely leave the conversation. More specifically, she told the man that she was going to grab a drink since she was thirsty, and he actually asked to join her after 5:00 p.m.

“I was starting to get scared. He was physically imposing, the store was half-empty, and he clearly wasn’t backing off,” she explained.

So, she told the man that she was a member of the LGBTQ+ community and hoped this fact about herself would give him a “final cue” to leave. Instead, he just made a homophobic remark, saying, “That’s cool, I’ve always wanted to be with two girls at once.”

By that point, she was at her wits’ end and ditched the niceties. She simply said, “I’m getting my mocha now, thanks, bye,” before walking away from the man.

Well, to her surprise, he actually found her on Instagram later and tagged her in a post about a mocha, acting as if she’d recommended the beverage to him! She was understandably creeped out and decided to tell one of her friends about the whole situation.

“My friend was furious and reported him. Apparently, that could jeopardize his probation,” she revealed.

Now, she can’t help but wonder if potentially compromising the man’s probation and getting him fired for flirting with her was a jerky move.

How would you feel if someone kept “flirting” with you like that? If the man gets fired over this, isn’t it his own fault for being creepy and unprofessional?

