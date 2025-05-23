She Got Laid Off On Her Second Day Of Her New Job

After receiving a request for a meeting on her second day of work, TikToker Rosemary (@rosemaryinthecity) was laid off from her new job. In a viral video, she recorded herself on a call with a human resources executive.

During the call, the woman who was responsible for delivering the bad news to Rosemary stated that she was “extremely regretful” about the layoff.

She explained that many conversations about changes to the organization were happening “right up until the last minute” and apologized for the changes affecting Rosemary’s position.

The woman noted that the team had decided it would be better for Rosemary to start at the company and have access to health insurance and other benefits while she explored other employment opportunities instead of just rescinding her offer.

She would be getting six weeks of severance pay. The team also resolved to help her through this unusual situation in any way they could.

Rosemary responded with, “This has been so unexpected. I would really appreciate a full two months, so I’m wondering if there’s any way that I can get two extra weeks of pay.”

The woman on the other end told her that they did not currently have an answer for her but would take her request into consideration.

There was no follow-up for that conversation, so it wasn’t until Rosemary received her actual severance letter that she realized she did end up receiving the two extra weeks of pay.

But still, almost nothing would be enough to make up for the trauma of being laid off two days into your new job.

Several TikTok users in the comments section expressed their outrage toward the company that laid off Rosemary.

“Them saying it was better to have you start to give you benefits is gaslighting at its finest. They clearly have no idea what they’re doing, and leaders are not communicating,” stated one user.

“Honestly, you dodged a bullet. That company doesn’t care about you enough to value your time,” commented another.

“I cannot believe they let you start KNOWING they were going to lay you off 48 hours later!!!!” exclaimed someone else.

