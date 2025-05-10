She Got Stuck Holding A Baby During A Walmart Parking Lot Brawl After Offering To Help A Mom With A Car Seat

One time, TikToker Kate Swisher (@kateswisher) was at Walmart, and she had just walked past the customer service area with her shopping cart when she heard a woman in distress. The woman was carrying an eight-month-old baby on one hip and a large car seat box on the other.

She was clearly trying to return the car seat, but the customer service representative was not letting her. The woman was really upset about this.

Kate walked up to the woman and offered to help her install the car seat because she was an experienced mother.

The woman started telling her about how she had received this fancy car seat as a gift from a rich relative at her baby shower, but wanted to exchange it for a cheaper one.

The customer service rep told the woman she needed to leave, which Kate thought was odd, but she just brushed it off at first.

So, Kate went with the woman to her car to help her install the car seat. When she took it out of the box, Kate immediately realized why the store had not let her exchange it.

The car seat was dirty, old, and had been used extensively. Kate still installed it for her and demonstrated how to adjust the straps.

The woman seemed like she was paying attention, but then, something caught her attention. She handed the baby to Kate and told her that she needed to go “throw down.”

Kate watched the woman run across the parking lot, hike up her pants, messily tie up her hair into a bun, and charge at another woman wearing a tie-dyed shirt.

The first woman knocked the second woman to the ground and started punching her. Suddenly, the police showed up.

They grabbed the woman, handcuffed her, and tossed her in the back of a police car. Kate walked over to the police and told them that the baby she was holding belonged to the woman they had just arrested.

She explained the whole story to the officers, and they told her that the woman had only wanted to exchange the car seat so she could buy drugs.

