She Grew Up Poor, Then Married Rich: Here’s What She Had To Learn To Fit In

Marrying into a rich family sounds like all fun and games—private chefs, personal stylists, designer clothes, and family vacations all come with the territory.

But under the surface, there lies a whole world of unspoken rules, traditions, and skill sets that the wealthy must follow.

TikToker @cohousewife grew up in poverty but ended up marrying into a rich family. Now, she’s discussing all the elevated everyday habits she has learned along the way.

From navigating dinner parties to learning the bizarre etiquette of country clubs, she quickly realized that money doesn’t just change your bank balance. It also changes the way that people look at you, talk to you, and expect you to act.

No one hands you a manual on how to fit in with people who own multiple vacation homes and casually chat about investment portfolios.

The following tips will help make you look more sophisticated and elegant. They’re also good rules for the average person to embrace as well.

First of all, your nails should always be kept neutral and simple, such as a French tip with a natural nail length. Secondly, your home must be well-stocked in case guests come over.

TikToker @cohousewife makes sure to keep items on hand for charcuterie boards. She also has plenty of beverages available for guests.

Another essential practice is sending thank-you letters or notes right away. Showing gratitude is a part of having grace.

For example, TikToker @cohousewife was running late for an appointment one day, so she was a bit short with someone she knew.

Later, when she realized how she had acted, she immediately texted the other person, apologizing for her irritability.

Then, she invited them to dinner. Being self-aware is classy, and it’s something that can be improved upon each day. In the comments section, some TikTok users agreed with the advice.

“I grew up in a wealthy family, too, and these are all absolutely things I learned from my parents…This is class,” stated one user.

“You can do these things at any income! A bag of pretzels and iced tea instead of charcuterie, etc.,” commented another.

“The most important thing is to be humble and thankful. The more you ask, the less they’ll give you,” wrote someone else.

