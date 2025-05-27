She Had A Paranormal Experience As A Hospice Nurse Working A Night Shift

Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Back in the early 2000s, TikToker @momrocks04 worked the night shift as a hospice nurse, and she had a paranormal experience.

One night, she had a husband and wife as patients. They were both in separate isolation rooms because they had different infections.

When she went in to check on the wife, she noticed that her vital signs were going down. She then went to the nurses’ station and let them know they needed to contact the woman’s family because she wasn’t doing too well. The husband was also showing irregular heartbeats.

She walked back to the medication cart to prepare some pain medicine for the wife when she suddenly appeared right next to her.

The woman told her to check on her husband right away. She refused to take her medication first and said that she would not be able to see her husband unless she was with TikToker @momrocks04.

So, they went to the husband’s room. He told his wife that he was so glad she came. The wife instructed him to grab her hand so they could go. The husband sat up in his bed, grabbed her hand, and then fell back into the bed.

When TikToker @momrocks04 turned around, the wife was gone. There was a knock on the door, informing her that the husband and wife had both just passed away.

She returned to the wife’s room to find her without a sign of life. The nurses decided to place the couple together so their family could say proper goodbyes to them.

As she was putting the couple in a room together, the wife showed up beside her and told her that her husband would not come with her.

At that point, the couple’s children arrived in tears. She backed away to give them space, but then she noticed the bathroom door open and saw the husband standing there, still wearing his hospital gown.

When he looked past the door and saw his children were there, he said that he could go now. She heard the wife laughing in the background before they vanished. The whole experience blew TikToker @momrocks04’s mind and proved to her that there is life after death.

