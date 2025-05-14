She Heard A Voice Telling Her To Stop, And It Saved Her Life

Some people believe in fate, while others believe in coincidence. But, for this woman, two strangely perfect moments have led her to suspect that she has a guardian angel watching over her.

The first incident happened a couple of months ago, while she was driving to work. The road she was on had a speed limit of 55 miles per hour, and at one point, she came up on a notorious intersection.

“It always has people running the red light or pulling out in front of you. A lot of accidents happen at this intersection,” she detailed.

Well, she was almost at the intersection when she spotted a car traveling toward her on the opposite side of the road. She figured everything was fine, too, because they were both driving straight in their respective lanes.

That was until, out of nowhere, she heard a firm, male voice in her head tell her to “slow down.” She listened and slammed on her brakes, and the other car wound up turning right in front of her vehicle.

“If I hadn’t slowed down, both of our cars would have been totaled, and we would have both been seriously injured or dead,” she revealed.

Then, more recently, she had yet another supposed encounter with her guardian angel. While cleaning a client’s house, she was mopping upstairs and went on “autopilot” since she had a lot on her mind.

So, she wasn’t thinking about where she was walking and began traveling backwards while mopping. All of a sudden, a firm male voice appeared in her head again and told her to “stop.”

Just like last time, she listened to the voice and realized that, if she’d traveled backward by just one more inch, she would’ve fallen down her client’s stairs.

“I felt more shocked than anything that I almost could have died or at least gotten seriously hurt,” she recalled, “It didn’t even register creepy to me that I heard a voice in my head that wasn’t mine.”

Now, she genuinely believes that a guardian angel is watching over and protecting her.

Do you think guardian angels exist? Have you ever encountered one in your life?

