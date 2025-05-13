She Moved To A Small Town And Discovered A Man Was Watching Her Through Her Window For Months

Sergey Gribanov - storyblocks.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A few years ago, TikToker Ellen (@ellenafterlight) moved back to her hometown. It is a small town with a population of about 4,000 people, and not much ever happened there.

She decided to move back because she knew a couple who was renting a house for cheap, and they offered to let her live with them.

The property was divided into several sections. The couple lived in the main house and had their own yard and entrance. They kept to themselves. Ellen’s space was the tiny house in the back. She had a small yard and gate. No one knew that she lived there.

After a few days of living there, she started to get the feeling that someone was watching her. Sometimes, her dog would bark or growl at seemingly nothing. She also began to smell cigarette smoke in the evenings within four days of moving in.

The smell of smoke was so strong, it was as if someone was in the room with her. She assumed that the couple had just stepped outside to smoke, and it was now wafting into her room.

One night, Ellen’s dog needed to go out to use the bathroom. She smelled the cigarette smoke again and decided to ask the couple not to smoke in front of her house. When she went outside, she saw a man in her yard. He was smoking and looking into her bedroom window.

She called out to the man, and he was clearly intoxicated because his reaction was super slow. He started running away, and Ellen ran after him with no shoes on, but he got away. She realized that this man had been stalking her for months, even watching her sleep.

So, she ran back to her house and called the police. They didn’t seem to take her very seriously, though. She posted about the incident on social media, and a couple of women revealed that they had experienced the same thing.

About a year later, Ellen’s neighbor called her and told her that someone had finally caught the creepy man.

Apparently, a husband and wife were watching TV and getting ready for bed one night, but he decided to go outside and check out the property because something felt off.

He found a man outside smoking and watching them. He chased the guy down and held him to the ground until the police arrived.

The man was charged with stalking, and eventually, he was let off with a fine. He never went to jail and got to move on with his life.

