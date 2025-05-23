She Ordered A Filet Mignon At A Restaurant Just To Suck The Juices Out Of It And Put It Back On The Plate

ahirao - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Many years ago, when TikToker @knighten17 used to work at a restaurant, he had a table with a lady who ordered a filet mignon.

When the food was served, everyone at the table started digging in. However, when he returned to check on the table, he noticed that the lady didn’t seem to have touched her steak.

So, he asked her if there was anything wrong with her meal. She smiled pleasantly and told him that everything was great.

Another 10 to 15 minutes later, he came back to see that most of the people at the table were finishing up their food. The lady’s steak still looked like it hadn’t been touched.

He asked again if everything was okay, and she reassured him that it was. As he brought a few boxes over to the table for people to pack up any leftovers, she told him that she was done with the steak.

When he brought the steak back to the kitchen, all the other servers pounced on it like vultures. They started cutting into it and were excited to have free filet mignon for dinner.

He went back out to the table one last time to check over the table and confront the lady about her filet mignon.

The lady told him that she was a vegetarian and liked to suck the juices out of the meat instead of actually eating it.

He then informed the people in the kitchen about what had been done to the steak and got quite a reaction from them.

ahirao – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

In the comments section, several TikTok users described the times they bore witness to people’s disgusting food habits.

“I had a coworker who used to do this with pork chops at her desk. The noises were horrific,” commented one user.

“I had a gentleman at Olive Garden who would order the mussel linguine. He would suck on the mussels and then spit them back out into the pasta and would return the whole dish. I never screamed so loud for my line to stop eating,” shared another.

“Many years ago, when I worked at a restaurant, the waitress threw away a lady’s steak, not knowing she wanted her leftovers in a box. The waitress dug it out of the trash and put it in her to-go box,” added someone else.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan