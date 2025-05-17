She Quit Being A Teacher After One Student Threw A Desk And Wrecked Her Room

Not too long ago, TikToker Cecilia (@saintce.xo) was a teacher. However, she left the profession due to a traumatic incident involving a student who received special education services for academic and behavioral issues at the school.

At the time, she was a 4th-grade general education teacher, but there was one special education student in her classroom. One day, the whole class was going over some learning material before their upcoming test.

The student got upset because Cecilia called on another student to answer a question instead of him, even though she had already called on him for other questions. In response, this student picked up a desk and started throwing it.

There were 22 other kids in the class, and they were terrified. Cecilia was also scared but did her best to keep her cool. She calmly walked over to her desk and picked up the phone to call for help.

Other teachers came to help her get the other students out of the room. The kid continued throwing water bottles, jackets, backpacks, Chromebooks, and various belongings across the room. It took just two minutes for help to arrive, but in that time, the kid had already torn up the classroom.

Cecilia was not certified or qualified to teach kids with severe disabilities. She believes that general education and special education students should be taught separately.

After the incident, she had to start going to therapy once a week. That was just one of 40 incidents involving this student that occurred throughout the school year.

The student had also left the classroom and even the campus before. Additionally, they had hit another classmate.

Many TikTok users in the comments section agreed with Cecilia’s take and expressed their sincere apologies for what she had been through.

“I lost my job this week after defending myself from a behavior student attacking me. The student’s mom refuses to allow us to give special education services. Kid got over 70 referrals and a police report,” shared one user.

“It’s not fair to the other students who actually want to learn and have to constantly be on high alert because they never know when the classmate will be set off,” pointed out someone else.

“Former special education teacher for 21 years, one of the reasons I left was due to the push to put ALL special ed students in general education classes without looking at individual needs. There’s a reason it’s called an individualized education plan. One size does NOT fit all,” commented a third.

Emily Chan