She Quit Her Toxic Job After She Was Reprimanded For Taking Time Off To Get Her Windshield Fixed Following 16-Hour Back-To-Back Shifts

andrey - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

We’ve all fantasized about telling off our boss, making a dramatic exit, and never looking back at a job that has been working you to the bone.

For most of us, it’s just a daydream, but for one woman, she was able to make a grand escape after calling out her incompetent manager.

TikToker Amber Kacherian (@amberkacherian) shared a video of the conversation she had with her manager, which involved being told that she wasn’t working hard enough even though she was doing the work of an entire team.

No one was left on the team besides Amber after her boss fired a bunch of people. Others also resigned due to the toxic work environment.

A fully staffed team included six to seven people, so Amber was trying to hold down the fort by herself as best she could.

Despite the extra workload, her boss kept telling her that she needed to step up. One day, her boss decided to schedule a call to discuss her work performance and how it could be improved.

The reason for the call was that Amber had taken two hours off on a Wednesday afternoon to fix her car’s broken windshield.

On Monday and Tuesday, she had worked 16-hour shifts. During the call, Amber was reprimanded for taking time off.

She pointed out that she hadn’t taken any time off since last September and was running eight payrolls by herself.

Throughout the conversation, she mentioned several times that no one was left on the team, which was why things weren’t getting done as quickly as normal, but it seemed to go over her boss’s head.

In the end, Amber quit the job after telling her boss that her income from social media was surpassing what she made at the company. She was also set to receive an inheritance from her mother’s estate.

Her boss asked her to stay until their coworker came back from being on leave. Amber decided to stay until then because she did not want to leave her boss alone to shoulder the workload.

Many people in the comments section praised her for standing her ground and condemned her boss for failing to listen to feedback.

“Honestly, good for her. If she wants to push away her last employee, then she can have fun with the absolute chaos when she realizes you’re not desperate to stay,” commented one person.

“It should be a red flag to the company that she has such a high turnover rate,” declared another.

“I don’t think she understood that she is the issue. She just seemed to want you working 24/7. She probably doesn’t have a life and wants people to be the same. Good on you for leaving that job,” pointed out a third.

@amberkacherian WATCH ME QUIT MY TOXIC JOB!! ? I was working with a horrible, micromanaging, passive-aggressive boss who was so bad that she eventually forced out our entire team and I was the last one standing. One day I took off 2 hours in the afternoon to get my windshield fixed, and this was enough to push her over the edge. She said we needed to schedule a call to discuss my “lack of performance.” What she didn’t know is that I was already planning on quitting. So I decided to go ahead and reveal my hand. ? Enjoy!! #quitting#quittingmyjob#toxicworkplace#toxicworkenvironment#freedom#goodbye#real#toxicboss#iquit ? Funny – Gold-Tiger

