She Quit YouTube As A Teen After One Of Her Fans Became Obsessed With Her Belly Button, Then Showed Up At Her House

When TikToker @sof_ttaco was around 12 to 14 years old, she had a YouTube channel that was pretty popular. She was receiving consistent views and engagement. She made a lot of singing videos, vlogs, and other fun kid stuff.

It appeared that people were really liking the content she was posting. But then, one day, she disappeared from YouTube, seemingly out of the blue.

She left YouTube because of a man named Jay. At first, Jay was nothing more than just another supportive viewer—or so she thought.

He offered to help her with the music in her videos and made her karaoke instrumentals that were tailored to her deeper singing voice.

He also gave her compliments and words of encouragement, which boosted her confidence. Eventually, he asked if they could start talking outside of YouTube.

So, she gave him her Facebook account, and he became a daily fixture in her life. She received messages from him multiple times a day.

Initially, they were all music-related, but he gradually began talking more about her looks and personality. Something about it felt off to her.

Then, Jay started asking really weird questions about her belly button. He even asked her to send him pictures of her belly button, which she did, not realizing just how dangerous this guy was.

After that, she continued on with her life until something serious happened. One night, her parents went out with their friends and would be home late, so she was home by herself. She was watching TV on her bed with the lights off when she heard a tapping sound on her window.

She ignored the tapping, but it only grew more persistent. She thought it might be her friend who lived down the street, wanting to hang out.

But when she opened the window, she saw a tall man with long, dark, greasy hair. She recognized the man as Jay because she had seen his pictures on social media.

She froze in fear for a second and then slammed the window shut. She ran and locked herself in the basement while her dog barked nonstop upstairs.

To this day, she thinks that her dog was the only reason that prevented Jay from breaking into the house. She never posted on YouTube again and actually deleted most of her videos.

