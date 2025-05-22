She Vanished After Running Into The Woods Following A Fight With Her Boyfriend, And Her Remains Were Found Nine Years Later

Facebook - pictured above is Shannah

On June 22, 2016, 23-year-old Shannah Boiteau from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, was last seen fleeing from a vehicle driven by her boyfriend on a stretch of Highway 94 outside St. Cloud, Minnesota.

At the time, Shannah was stressed, which may have led to a disagreement with her boyfriend, according to family members.

Shannah ran away from the car after they had passed a police vehicle. She was barefoot and had also left behind her purse and phone.

Authorities reportedly witnessed her looking distressed as she disappeared into the woods along the highway. It is unclear what happened to her next, as she was never seen again.

In the past, the young mother had gotten in trouble with the law involving drugs. When she became pregnant, she decided to straighten out her life.

It was a struggle, but things seemed to be going well for a while. But then, Shannah broke the terms of her probation, and it was all downhill from there.

When she didn’t pick up her daughter from the girl’s father’s house, he asked a family member to check Shannah’s house.

Apparently, she had left a note taped to a cabinet that said she needed to take care of some things before she went to jail for breaking the terms of her parole.

Then, a call from her boyfriend at the time revealed that she had run into the woods after their argument. The police were notified, and officers searched the area, but they didn’t find any sign of her. The next day, a cadaver dog was brought in, but still nothing was found.

Shannah’s boyfriend said they had planned to go to California to see the ocean. Family members were concerned that Shannah might’ve tried to continue there on her own by hitching a ride with someone else.

Now, almost nine years later, her remains have been found on a property in Augusta, Minnesota, which was near where she had vanished. On Saturday, April 26, 2025, St. Cloud police located her remains, and they were identified on April 29.

Recent drought conditions had exposed the area where her body was found. The property owner discovered the remains and called the police. The investigation into her disappearance is still active.

