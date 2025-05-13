She Wants To Divorce Her Husband Since He Expects His Named To Be Added To The Deed Of The House Her Parents Bought Them

This 33-year-old woman and her husband, who’s 32, tied the knot in November 2023, and about five months ago, they received one of the most generous gifts ever. More specifically, her parents bought her and her husband a house!

However, her husband now wants his name added to the deed, and she’s actually considering divorcing him over it.

For some background, her parents were able to buy them a home in cash after using equity from their own property. The title was put in her and her mother’s names, and now, she and her husband are basically paying them back for the assistance.

“They did this to give us a stable foundation for our family, especially for our son,” she detailed.

Her husband wants to be added to the deed, though, and she really doesn’t think that’s fair for a couple of reasons. First of all, he’s only contributed to their home and overall family finances on a minimal basis.

This is partly because her husband has switched jobs multiple times over the past few months, and during times when he was out of work, she was forced to cover his portion of the rent.

“I also ended up having to pay for all of the wedding and buy all the baby’s things on my own, while he contributed very little,” she added.

Finally, when her parents bought the house, they made it crystal clear that the property’s equity shouldn’t be touched. Rather, it’s intended to pay off the rest of her parents’ home.

She respected that and agreed to her parents’ stipulations, too. Nonetheless, her husband is now threatening not to pay his part of the home’s expenses anymore unless his name is put on the deed.

“This feels manipulative to me, especially since he hasn’t financially contributed in a meaningful way,” she reasoned.

To clarify, she and her parents told her husband that he’d eventually be added to the deed once he showed two things: his commitment to pay expenses and an improvement to his financial situation.

She’s also attempted to come up with other solutions, such as working together to pay off his debt and restore his credit. That way, they could purchase another house in both of their names down the line.

“But he wants ownership now, and it’s putting a lot of strain on me emotionally, especially since I’m also going through cancer treatment and juggling my family’s care,” she revealed.

Her parents have already been a massive help by obviously buying them this house, as well as taking care of their son full-time. This alone has saved her and her husband a ton of money, and she views her parents as their “backbone.”

Her husband, on the other hand, doesn’t seem very interested in helping out, and his actions are causing her to question their relationship. That’s why she’s considering divorcing him over his demands to be added to the deed while not really contributing financially.

Still, before she does anything, she’s not sure if wanting to pull the plug on their marriage is justified or not.

Do you agree that her husband doesn’t deserve to be on the deed given his lack of effort? Should she leave him sooner rather than later? What would you do?

