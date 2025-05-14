She Was On A Date When Her Estranged Dad Showed Up At The Restaurant

Saga_bear - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When TikToker Eliana (@elshiloh) made plans to go to a Peruvian rooftop restaurant with a guy for their second date, she was not expecting to have a full-on family reunion, but alas, fate had other plans. You’ll never guess what happened.

So, her date picked her up from her place, and when they arrived, the restaurant was packed. They were seated on the outdoor heated patio and quickly ordered two appetizers. They were starving because it had taken a long time to find parking.

All of a sudden, she thought she saw someone she recognized. She squinted to confirm whether or not it was the right person.

Sure enough, it was a ghost from her past. The most likely culprit would be an ex-boyfriend, but unfortunately, it was even worse than that.

Her estranged father, whom she hadn’t seen since she was 12 years old, was casually dining at a table less than 10 feet away.

Her father had ghosted her for seven years and then randomly contacted her via social media once. Talk about a plot twist! Apparently, childhood trauma was resurfacing by the second.

Eliana was completely thrown off. Of all the people she could’ve seen that day, it had to be her dad. Her date had been talking, and she had accidentally ignored him for at least three minutes while processing the fact that her father was there.

Thinking on her feet, she told her date that they needed to switch seats. She did not want to be in the seat that faced her father.

Then, she had to explain to her date that her estranged father was sitting a few feet away from them, which was super awkward.

Thankfully, her date took it like a champ. He was really nice and understanding about it. Somehow, she was able to forget her dad was right behind her and enjoy the rest of her dinner.

While most second dates involve deciding who will be covering the bill, Eliana was busy dodging family drama. If nothing else, at least now she knows this guy can handle a high-stress dinner situation.

