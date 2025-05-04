She’s A Former Teacher Discussing Hygiene Issues She Wished She Could Have Told Parents About

WavebreakMediaMicro - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Everyone knows that being a parent is the hardest job on the planet. Between tantrums and teething, some aspects are bound to slip through the cracks.

Surprisingly, the main thing that parents seem to be slacking on is hygiene. Kids are showing up to school looking crusty, smelling musty, and behaving in dusty ways.

It’s one thing for a kid to wear a mismatched outfit to school, but it’s quite another when they’ve developed a certain stickiness that acts like their second skin.

TikToker Maggie Perkins (@itsmaggieperkins) is a former educator, and she’s breaking down many of the comments about personal hygiene she wishes she could’ve told parents when she was a teacher.

First off, more parents need to tell their children not to touch their privates with their bare hands in public. She also shared that a lot of kids believe they don’t need to wash their hands after going to the bathroom if it is “just pee.”

Next, children’s lunchboxes should be cleaned regularly since kids tend to spill food in them.

“Kids are really messy when they’re eating, so if they have like a Gogurt, now it’s dripped and crusted on the inside there, and a lot of this food starts to smell spoiled, and it’s going to attract bugs and ants into the classroom and into the home,” Maggie pointed out.

Cleaning stuff like lunchboxes and backpacks will prevent pests from appearing where they’re not wanted. Another matter of personal hygiene that some parents don’t seem to pay much attention to is hair and nails. No child’s hair should be matted, and their nails must be kept trimmed and neat.

They should come to school wearing clean underwear and clean socks. Maggie added that there are online guides for parents on how to talk to kids about hygiene at each developmental stage.

WavebreakMediaMicro – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

For the parents who claim that their children throw a fit when getting their nails cut, Maggie emphasized not cutting a kid’s fingernails could lead to serious health complications.

To those who smoke, she warned that the smell of smoke lingers on children’s clothing even if the smoking is not done right next to them.

Overall, it’s important for parents to consider how poor hygiene can impact children’s daily lives in the classroom, especially when they’re all sitting elbow to elbow for at least six hours a day.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan