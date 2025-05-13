She’s A Psychiatric Nurse Sharing The 3 Things She Refuses To Do After What She’s Witnessed On The Job

Psychiatric nurses have a tough job. They learn a lot about mental health, stress, and human behavior. Hanna (@hannamae.rn) is a psychiatric nurse, and she’s on TikTok talking about the three things she will not do after the situations she has witnessed in her line of work over the years.

First, she will not pressure her child into a career they do not want to be in. She has taken care of countless young adults who had severe depression and anxiety because they were living a life based on the expectations of their parents.

“I get it. I am a mom. I want what’s best for my child, but if that career is making my child question whether life is worth living, it is not worth it,” said Hanna.

Number two: she will never cheat on her spouse, not just because it’s wrong, but because of the emotional toll that it takes on the person who has been hurt, along with everyone else around them.

She has taken care of people who had complete psychotic breakdowns, became entirely mute, overdosed, and drank themselves to death, and even committed attempted murder because they caught their spouse in bed with someone else.

Lastly, Hanna will not allow sleepovers since there is just no way to know what goes on in other people’s homes.

She pointed out that abuse does not just come from adults. Kids can be abusive as well.

Many TikTok users in the comments section agreed with Hanna and described their own experiences with the three things on her list.

“Yes, I know a lady who almost died after her husband cheated with her friend. She went mute, stopped eating, and had to be tube-fed. She’s all better now and has a family and new husband,” commented one user.

“My betrayal trauma was so bad that when I finally started dating someone again, I lost 20 pounds because I couldn’t eat, had horrible insomnia, and started having auditory hallucinations at night,” stated another.

“I’ve witnessed many parents pushing their children to do more and more, and the adult children all have mental health issues. Let your children be their own person and do what makes them happy,” wrote a third.

