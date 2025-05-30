She’s Convinced Guardian Angels Saved Her Daughter’s Life

When TikToker Melanie’s (@mystik_memoirs) daughter was about a year and a half old, guardian angels saved her life.

At the time, Melanie lived in a two-story apartment with her husband, son, and daughter. One night, she went downstairs to sleep because her husband was snoring too loudly, and she was a light sleeper.

She fell asleep on the couch. While she was sleeping, she heard three different voices speaking amongst themselves. They said things like, “She needs to get up. Somebody needs to wake her up.”

As the voices were talking to each other about Melanie needing to get up, they started chanting more intensely until she finally startled awake from a deep sleep.

She saw her daughter at the top of the stairs and ran up to her. Her daughter had lifted up her right foot and was about to take a step.

Melanie was able to stop her before she went tumbling down the stairs. She immediately scooped her up and embraced her.

Then, she woke up her husband to tell him about the near-accident. She just knew that whatever had happened with the voices was something special and miraculous.

The voices may have belonged to her daughter’s guardian angels. They were trying to wake Melanie up to save her daughter from a tragic accident.

That night changed her life forever. Since then, she has told the story to multiple people. No one has been able to explain her experience.

Some people in the comments section also believed that guardian angels exist and shared stories about their own experiences.

“On New Year’s Eve 1982, a drunk driver weaved head-on into my lane. I gasped and screamed at the bright lights, the car went through me unharmed and was in my lane when I looked back,” commented one person.

“Once, I was at a stoplight on a highway. The light turns green. I was mesmerized by a cloud around my green light. Meanwhile, a van comes barreling through his red light. It would have hit me on my driver’s side!” wrote another.

“I was young and stupid and had my baby sleeping with us, and in the middle of the night, an old beeper went off. I saw my husband was about to roll over on the baby,” chimed in a third.

