The Cashier Mentioned Silence Of The Lambs, So She Said She’d Watch It With Her Kids

nenetus - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

While TikToker @calabrese1976 was in the checkout line at the grocery store, he overheard a conversation between two young mothers with two little girls sitting in their respective carts. The mothers were ahead of him in line.

As they were paying for their groceries, the cashier opened his sticker drawer and offered some stickers to the little girls.

When the girls turned around to receive a sticker, the cashier asked what their names were. The older girl told him that her name was Clarice.

The cashier pointed out that Clarice was a character in the film The Silence of the Lambs. Neither of the mothers knew what the movie was.

The cashier told them it was an older movie based on a book. One of the mothers mentioned that she had found the name Clarice in a children’s book. The cashier said that it wasn’t from the same book.

The mother turned to the little girls and the other mother saying that they would all have to “curl up on the couch” and watch The Silence of the Lambs one of these days.

TikToker @calabrese1976 was highly amused by the conversation because most people know that The Silence of the Lambs is a 1991 horror film featuring a character named Hannibal Lecter, who was a serial killer and cannibal. Clarice Starling, a top student at the FBI’s training academy, was entreated to interview him.

In the comments section, some TikTok users suggested alternative kid-friendly movies to watch, while others shared brief stories about how they helped people figure out what to name their loved ones.

“Maybe she should watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer instead. Clarice was the girl he liked,” commented one user.

“Broke name trauma to a coworker once about his baby boy. Dad’s last name was Wolfe. Named his son Harrison. The dad had very heavy body hair. Let him know what his son’s nickname would be,” wrote another.

“My daughter and her friend were coming up with names for our new chihuahua puppy. I jokingly suggested Ren. They loved it because the Footloose remake was just released,” added a third.

