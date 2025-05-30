This Cat With A Neurological Disorder Has An Emotional Support Broccoli

TikTok - @shakeywobbles - pictured above is Shakey Marie with her emotional support broccoli

Sometimes, our pets can develop strong bonds with the strangest objects. It might be a random sock, a cardboard box, a chunk of plastic fished out from under the couch, or even a piece of broccoli.

Meet Shakey Marie, a charming calico cat with cerebellar hypoplasia (CH), also known as wobbly cat syndrome.

It is a neurological disorder that causes a loss of balance, uncoordinated motion, and sudden jerky movements. The brain does not develop properly in a cat with this disease.

A cat might get CH if the mother has feline panleukopenia virus (feline distemper) while pregnant and passes the virus down to her unborn babies. CH is not painful and cannot spread to other cats.

There are three levels of severity for CH. At the most severe level, cats will have constant head tremors and cannot stand or walk. They need help with eating, drinking, and using a litter box.

Marie is likely at the moderate level. She is able to walk, climb, run around, and get into trouble. Her unique bond with her “emotional support broccoli” has captured the internet’s heart.

In a viral video of her playing with the vegetable, it is clear to see that this cat and her favorite toy are inseparable.

She loves to chew on the broccoli and won’t let anyone take it away from her.

It just goes to show that comfort can come in various forms. Marie and her broccoli buddy are redefining what it means to find joy in the simple things.

Broccoli is safe for cats to eat, although you shouldn’t feed them too much of it. Cats are carnivorous creatures, so fruit and vegetables should not be a daily part of their diet.

If you want to prepare broccoli for your cat, chop it up into small pieces and steam or boil it. Do not add seasonings like garlic, onions, or oils.

Many vegetables are toxic to cats, but broccoli is one of the few that are considered safe for cats to consume. Other veggies that are healthy for cats include carrots, peas, spinach, zucchini, and green beans.

These foods offer many health benefits for felines, such as antioxidants, vitamins, and nutrients.

