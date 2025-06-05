5 Of The Luckiest Zodiac Signs

olegparylyak - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Some People Seem To Have All The Luck

ksyusha_yanovich – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. There are people in this world who just seem to have a certain quality about them.

They’re the ones who find $20 in old jeans or randomly get upgraded to first class. It could just be a coincidence, or it could be that they were chosen by the universe.

Here Are 5 Of The Luckiest Zodiac Signs

olegparylyak – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

They’re always catching a break and manifesting luck effortlessly, so cosmic favoritism must be at play here.

Here are the five zodiac signs who are considered to be extremely lucky and have good fortune. If your sign made this list, go buy a lottery ticket or at least thank your lucky stars!

1. Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

dariyad – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sagittarius is one of the luckiest signs in the zodiac. They are ruled by Jupiter, the planet of growth and wisdom. Life is a breeze for them, and it tends to be easy for them to achieve their goals.

Like any other sign, Sagittarius still must go through challenges in life, but they don’t struggle as much due to their ability to wriggle their way out of any tough spot. By nature, they are risk-takers. However, they don’t really worry because they know things will work out for them.

2. Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

MartaKlos – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

As a water sign, Pisces is fluid, compassionate, and open-minded. They are always in the right place at the right time, and opportunities will fall into their laps, even when they are not actively seeking them out.

They have soulful personalities, emotional intelligence, and grace and goodwill, leading them to receive all the blessings life has to offer.

3. Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aarrttuurr – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Aries is known to be fortunate because they are sun signs. The sun brings confidence and light into their lives, so Aries can easily manifest success and growth.

They have sharp instincts and take action without hesitation, leaving those who are often confused and struggling with self-doubt behind in the dust.

4. Leo (July 23 – August 22)

FotoArtist – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The sun rules Leos, who are bright, charismatic, and capable. Leos are natural-born leaders and take on positions of power that many shy away from. Their self-assurance and desire to be admired make them believe they deserve such roles.

They are also able to brush off the opinions of others very quickly and are focused on building themselves up. Leos are considered to have good fortune because they get what they wish for.

5. Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Mego-studio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty. They attract luck and prosperity like no other. They can maintain stable, consistent routines that lead to successful results, amassing riches and comfort all on their own. They can be stubborn and resistant to change, but their hard work pays off in the long run.

