5 Of The Most Greedy Zodiac Signs

Greediness Goes Beyond Refusing To Share

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Being one of the most greedy zodiac signs isn’t just about not sharing and wanting more.

They also only care about their own needs without really thinking about the future. They have a tendency to be self-centered and do not stop to consider how their actions affect others.

Here Are 5 Of The Most Greedy Zodiac Signs

Greedy people are never satisfied with what they have. It can stem from ambition, a fear of scarcity, or just plain old selfishness.

They are excellent at guarding what they have. So, if you’ve ever side-eyed someone who hoards the remote or makes everything about them, their zodiac sign is probably one of these five.

1. Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries loves free stuff and a good bargain. They want to get as much as they can for as little as possible. To them, it’s best when they receive what they want before anyone else can get a slice.

They despise being second and must always be the first in line. They totally have this “me first” attitude about them.

2. Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorns believe they should be generously rewarded for all the hard work they put in on a daily basis. They love status, money, and material success.

They do get satisfied with themselves for a job well done, but they are even more satisfied with a big bank account and financial security. They are the type to invest early, track every detail of their spending, and are always down to split their fries to the last cent.

3. Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leos are highly intelligent and love to show off. They are constantly looking for loopholes and shortcuts. They do not consider what may happen in the future if their actions cause harm to someone else, whether that be financially, mentally, or emotionally. They are greedy for big and shiny things, as well as love and validation.

4. Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus lives for comfort and luxury. They like to treat themselves and would prefer it if someone else footed the bill. They have a passion for food that borders on gluttony and will get mad if you ask to share.

They can be quite greedy when it comes to extravagant meals and expensive tasting menus. In other words, don’t come between a Taurus and their food.

5. Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpios are attention-seekers and don’t like it when their partners hang out with other people besides them. They can be extremely jealous, and that jealousy goes hand in hand with their greed.

They become obsessive while also giving little thought to anyone else’s needs. They are strategic about guarding what’s theirs, treating it like treasure. Other than that, they’re not greedy in a super obvious way.

