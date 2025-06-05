5 Of The Most Loyal Zodiac Signs

Loyal People Are Hard To Come By

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. When it comes to loyalty, some zodiac signs will have your back through it all, whether it’s bad breakups, questionable haircuts, or talks at three in the morning.

They stick around when things get messy and ugly, taking “loyal” to another level of drama and dedication.

Here Are 5 Of The Most Loyal Zodiac Signs

They are the ones you would trust with your secrets and maybe even your life. So, whether you’re looking for a best friend who won’t bail in the middle of a crisis or a partner who will always defend your honor, you will want one of these zodiac signs next to you. Here are five of the most loyal zodiac signs. They will never betray you.

1. Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpios take some time to warm up to people, but once they do, they will stay right by your side. They have a tendency to get jealous, which makes them fiercely loyal.

They will defend you to the end and will expect the same in return. Whether they love or hate you, they will stay true to that stance for the rest of time.

2. Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancers are ride-or-die people. They need family, community, and a sense of belonging to thrive. They are the embodiment of loyalty as they do not struggle with commitment.

In fact, it is difficult for them to let go of those they care about, even when it’s necessary. They may also vent about you behind your back to avoid conflict, but that does not mean they are any less loyal.

3. Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leos not only defend themselves fiercely but also their partners and friends. They are fire signs, so they love passionately. They make their devotion known to all, showering their special someone with public displays of affection.

If something bad happens to those they love, they will become overwhelmingly upset. They are extremely opposed to anyone who has ever done you wrong in any way.

4. Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Tauruses can be irritable and shallow, but they are one of the most loyal people you could have in your corner. They are stubborn, which contributes to their loyalty.

They are picky about who they love and who they spend their time with. Once a Taurus loves you, their love is forever. Their devotion is evident to all.

5. Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libras are known to be associated with love and romance, as they are ruled by the planet Venus, so they are naturally inclined to be completely committed to their partners.

Once they are in a relationship, whether it’s romantic, friendly, or familial, their loved ones become their biggest motivator for achieving their goals. They have high standards for who they choose to be loyal to.

