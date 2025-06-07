7 Etiquette Rules To Follow As A Wedding Guest

Being A Good Wedding Guest Does Not Just Entail Showing Up With A Gift

It comes with certain responsibilities beyond that. There are rules you must adhere to if you don’t want to be that tone-deaf guest.

You know, the one who thinks it’s a good idea to wear white or go a little too far at the open bar.

Here Are 7 Etiquette Rules To Follow As A Wedding Guest

Before you grab your heels, make sure you’re not crashing the celebration with cringey behavior. Here are seven etiquette rules to follow as a wedding guest so you can present yourself with class, style, and zero awkward side-eyes.

1. Switch Your Phone Off

Turn your phone off and put it away to avoid interrupting the magic of the moment. Imagine the bride delicately wiping tears of happiness from her eyes during the vows when your jarring ringtone blares out and ruins the mood. It’s the worst feeling in the world, so it’s best to just prevent that from happening altogether.

2. Stay Out Of The Photographer’s Way

The couple probably hired a professional photographer for their big day, so don’t get in their way. You don’t need to have your phone out for pictures because it is unlikely that your photos will be better than the photographer’s.

It’s all very exciting, so of course, you might feel the urge to want to capture every moment, but you should just admire the couple from a distance and enjoy the celebration.

3. Do Not Overindulge

Open bars are fun, but an unstable guest can quickly make a mess of things. If you start to cry or feel sick, you’ve gone too far.

You also might get hurt from wobbling around on the dance floor. Pace yourself with drinks and consume plenty of water to prevent the alcohol from hitting you too hard.

4. Do Not Go Against The Dress Code

Follow the dress code that is stated on the wedding invitation. A wedding is not the time to go against the norm. Wearing certain colors is also off-limits unless otherwise directed. Do not assume that you can wear whatever you want.

5. Do Not Bother The Caterer

Refrain from moaning about the menu choices to the caterer or the couple because they both already have a lot on their plates.

If you think the food will be a concern for you, eat beforehand or bring a snack. Stay out of the kitchen because you won’t be able to get different food—it’s not part of the plan the couple has established.

6. Do Not Mess With Seating

Creating a seating chart is a very time-consuming process, and meddling guests can disrupt the entire flow. So, don’t swap place cards and quietly sit where you’ve been assigned.

7. Keep Negative Opinions To Yourself

A wedding is one of the biggest events of people’s lives, and they’re not looking for criticism during the middle of it. So much time, money, and effort is spent on making sure everything goes perfectly.

As a result, no host wants to hear about everything wrong with the wedding. The only thing to do is to thank your hosts and offer a compliment or two.

