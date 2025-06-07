7 Etiquette Rules To Follow In A Restaurant

Ekaterina Pokrovsky - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Going Out To Eat Should Be A Delicious Experience, Not A Disgusting One

mintybear – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Whether you’re dining at a five-star restaurant with fancy dishes you can’t even pronounce or at your local diner, where they still serve fries in a basket, there are still a few rules you must follow when it comes to etiquette.

Here Are 7 Etiquette Rules To Follow In A Restaurant

BullRun – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

For example, you should not be snapping at your server or wiping your greasy fingers on the tablecloth. Here are seven etiquette rules to follow in a restaurant that will help you dine like a civilized human being.

1. Do Not Chew With Your Mouth Open

Ekaterina Pokrovsky – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s important to have good manners when you’re dining out with other people. However, it’s understandable that you could get carried away by all the excitement of eating good food and being in good company that you lose track of what you’re doing. In fact, you might be chewing with your mouth open and not even know it.

And then, when you do realize it, it’s horrific to think that everyone at the table has seen every chewed-up morsel in your mouth. To keep yourself out of trouble, make sure to read the room and pay attention to the vibe of your surroundings.

2. Keep Personal Belongings Off The Table

hbrh – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Cell phones, keys, sunglasses, wallets, and purses should all be kept off the table during the meal. In particular, leaving your phone on the table can be distracting and give off the impression that you are not fully present in the moment with your dining companions. Keep phones on silent and out of sight.

3. Wait For Your Server To Approach

TravelMedia – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s not appropriate to snap, wave, or yell at your server to get their attention. Wait for them to come to you. You can try to make eye contact to indicate that you need them, but nothing more. When your server does come over, look at them while you are speaking.

4. Photograph Your Meal Quickly And Discreetly

guruXOX – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When you see a delicious and beautifully prepared plate of food in front of you, your first instinct might be to take a million pictures.

If you’re in a fine dining restaurant, take a few photos quickly and discreetly. A long photo shoot is not acceptable, as constantly fiddling with your phone is seen as bad form. Definitely do not bring out the ring light.

5. Use Utensils From Outside In

Pantira – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This rule does not really apply to your casual fast food restaurant, but at fine dining restaurants, the number of utensils at each place setting can be intimidating. You may see several wine glasses and multiple versions of forks, knives, and spoons. They all appear to be in different shapes and sizes, and it’s hard to tell which one to use.

A good rule of thumb is to start from the outside in. So, the first fork and knife you use will be the ones furthest away from the plate. If you’re having trouble, look at what the people around you are doing and mimic their behavior.

6. Handle Payment Discreetly

Mat Hayward – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The expectation that only men pay the dinner bill is no longer the norm. No matter who pays, it’s polite to handle transactions in a discreet manner in order not to disrupt the environment or lead to any awkward interactions. Also, tell the server in advance if you want to split the bill because it will be easier for them to do.

7. Pull Out And Push In Chairs

Delmaine D/peopleimages.com – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

You can pull out a chair for someone as a gesture of chivalry. It’s a move that is highly appreciated most of the time and makes the dining experience more enjoyable.

On that same note, make sure to push in your chair back to its proper position when leaving the table. This will keep aisles clear and prevent you from creating a trip hazard.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan