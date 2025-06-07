7 Of The Rudest Things You Can Do As A Wedding Guest

You Owe It To The Bride And Groom To Be On Your Best Behavior

Weddings are a celebration of love and commitment, but a lot of planning behind the scenes is required to make it into a lovely event for everyone to enjoy.

So, at the very least, guests should just show up, behave, and not create chaos on someone’s big day.

Here Are 7 Of The Rudest Things You Can Do As A Wedding Guest

But somehow, every wedding has that one guest who can’t seem to follow the rules of social etiquette. They arrive late, wear white, or get a little too cozy with the open bar.

Don’t be that guest who causes family drama. Here are seven of the rudest things you can do as a wedding guest, so you can be sure to avoid turning a “happily ever after” into a horror story.

1. Complaining About The Food Or Drink

The couple is paying to feed you, so complaining about the food or drink is incredibly rude. They most likely spent a lot of time choosing the caterer and arranging the menu. Keep your opinions to yourself and enjoy their special day. It’s not about the food anyway.

2. Ignoring The Dress Code

Do your best to stick to the dress code. Just because the invitation says “black tie optional” does not mean you should show up in jeans.

In addition, make sure not to outshine the bride and do not wear white unless you have received approval from the bride herself.

3. Bringing An Uninvited Guest

After all the meticulous planning, surprises aren’t usually welcomed at weddings. Do not assume you can bring a plus one if it wasn’t mentioned by the couple.

Every person who attends the wedding costs money, and it would be super awkward if your uninvited guest had nowhere to sit.

4. Being Glued To Your Phone

Nothing is more hated at a wedding than a guest’s cell phone going off at key moments. So, the best thing to do is silence it and put it away.

Being glued to your phone is impolite and shows that you don’t respect the couple, especially if they asked for no cell phone usage at their wedding.

5. Drinking Too Much

No one has time to deal with a drunk party guest. It’s important to understand your limits when it comes to drinking so that you don’t ruin the event or embarrass yourself and the couple. Be responsible, and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated!

6. Bringing Your Children When They Were Not Invited

Maybe your kids are more well-behaved than others, but if they weren’t invited or there is a no-kids policy, then that request should be respected.

Other guests who followed the rules might wonder why you were allowed to bring your kids, even though you technically weren’t.

7. Gifting Them A Large Present

Do not bring a large gift to the wedding because it’ll be a pain for the couple to lug back home. If you want to buy a bigger present for them, have it sent to their home instead. Whatever you do, do not show up to the reception empty-handed. At least bring a handwritten card.

