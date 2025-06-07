7 Ways To Revive The Romance With Your Partner

Life Stress Can Take A Toll On Your Relationship

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. It’d be an understatement if I said that 2025 has been a tough year. In fact, it’s been a rough few years for most people around the country, grappling with all sorts of socioeconomic stress.

Maybe you’ve moved cities, been laid off or switched jobs, lost a loved one, or just been struggling to make ends meet. No matter your situation, these life stressors can take a large toll on our relationships, especially our romantic ones.

Here Are 7 Ways To Revive The Romance With Your Partner

Plus, after the honeymoon phase wears off, and you and your partner naturally fall into a regular routine, it’s easy for once-romantic moments filled with affection and deep connection to become rarer. This, coupled with all the other chaotic demands and external pressures in life right now, can leave you two feeling like the spark has been lost.

The good news is that you can revive the romance with your partner. It just takes some dedicated effort. So, here are seven ways to reconnect and reignite the spark.

1. Cater To Their Love Language

Whether we like to admit it or not, we all tend to fall into at least one “love language” category. I personally enjoy words of affirmation and physical touch, whereas I know that my boyfriend appreciates quality time and acts of service.

There’s no right or wrong love language to have, and you and your partner don’t even have to share the same ones. Instead, just try to show up for them in the way they desire.

If your partner’s love language is also acts of service, for instance, you could help take things off their plate by completing a couple of extra chores or making them breakfast in bed. Or, for words of affirmation, you can work on actively listening to their feelings, validating their experiences aloud, and offering encouragement or empathy.

No matter what you do, just try to keep your partner’s needs in mind because sometimes, we attempt to show love to people in the way we actually want to receive it.

Now that it’s (unofficially) summer, your schedule is probably ramping up and will continue to be packed through the holiday season. This, along with other life responsibilities, means that finding time to reconnect may be increasingly tough.

That’s why schedules are your friend. It might sound unromantic to some, but by literally blocking out time in your calendar for a date night either every two weeks or every month, you’ll guarantee an opportunity for you and your partner to catch up and bond.

So, talk to them, nail down a day that works, and pick an activity that you both love–whether that’s dinner at your favorite restaurant, a new movie release at the theater, or just a game night at home.

3. Plan An Adventure

To infuse your relationship with a bit more excitement, you two can even plan an adventure, like a hike, a day trip, or an overnight getaway.

Of course, these are harder to execute on a more frequent basis, but throwing in fresh and exciting experiences can really reinvigorate your connection (and help you step outside your day-to-day routines as a couple).

So, hit an amusement park, take your dog to a new trail, spend a few hours driving down the coast, or even book a stay at a bed-and-breakfast.

4. Reminisce About The Past

Reminiscing is one of the simplest yet most profound ways to deepen your bond with your partner. Times and life circumstances may change, but we will always share memories with the people we love (and have unique perspectives on various moments).

You and your partner can reflect on your relationship progression and experiences together, talking about things like the first time you met, your first dates, your favorite trips, or just the “little” instances that made you happy. Bonus points if you decide to create a scrapbook together!

The nostalgia can remind you both of how much you care about each other and how far you have really come as a couple.

5. Try Something New Together

Finding new pastimes and interests as an adult can be intimidating. But, with a significant other, you can kill two birds with one stone: you’ll get to try something different with a built-in buddy, and you’ll be able to connect over a brand-new shared experience.

I can attest that starting a new hobby with your partner is a stellar way to keep the romance alive. Last year, my boyfriend and I began casually golfing together on the weekends, and it has become one of our favorite ways to spend time together.

We get a few uninterrupted hours together on the course as we each work on bettering our game and just having fun. And in between the (both good and bad) shots, we talk, laugh, and just enjoy each other’s company.

6. Re-Learn What Makes You Both Tick

It’s important to maintain physical romance in your relationship, too, especially if that’s something you and your partner both value. But again, as we get older and our relationships progress, our needs and wants can change.

Talk to your partner and open up that conversation. Ask what “makes them tick” and share your own two cents. Getting a bit adventurous or even just prioritizing more little gestures throughout the day, like hand-holding and hugging, can go a long way in reviving the spark.

7. Show Gratitude

Finally, the easiest way to show that you care and help your partner feel more loved is by expressing your gratitude whenever possible.

When we get comfortable in relationships, once-meaningful actions can start to feel expected or “routine.” For instance, if your partner heats your car up before work each morning or gets you the paper every Sunday without you having to ask.

Make sure that you show how thankful you are for your partner’s continued effort. If you resist taking each other for granted with all your might, then your relationship will still feel fresh, even after spending years together.

