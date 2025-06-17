A Camp Counselor Heard Screaming And A Door Slamming When Nobody Else Was In The Building

rufar - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

A TikToker who goes by the handle @loiis.layne shares scary stories sent to her by her followers, and there’s this one ghost story that really takes the cake.

So, the person who sent this story to her was a camp counselor at a summer camp for kids in elementary school. The kids would get dropped off at the camp in the mornings and picked up at night.

The campsite was from sometime in the 1900s. There are train tracks next to the camp, and trains still run by pretty frequently. The counselor was in charge of a group of kids ranging from the ages of six to eight.

One day, they were all painting rocks. The counselor took a student with him to act as a helper to grab sheets of paper for the kids to paint on, so they wouldn’t make messes.

The paper was in the teachers’ lounge, which contained a small storage closet with a hidden bathroom. Across the hall, there was a room filled with mechanical objects and machinery that was always locked.

While they were in the teachers’ lounge, the child needed to use the bathroom. As the counselor was directing the child to the bathroom in the teachers’ lounge, he noticed that the door to the room across the hall was slightly ajar. However, he didn’t think much of it until he started hearing creaking noises.

Then, the light in the room turned on. He didn’t know how that could happen since no one had the key to the room.

Right then, the child came out of the bathroom. He immediately grabbed the kid and told him to be quiet because he didn’t know who was in the building with them.

The counselor peeked his head out and saw that the door was still open with the light on. So, he grabbed the kid’s hand, and they started running out of the building together. The door to the room slammed shut so hard that the framed photos on the walls shook.

The counselor talked to another counselor about what happened. They both went back into the building to check it out.

At that point, the door was shut, but the light was still on. He tried to open the door, but it was as if someone were forcing it shut. He even heard the door lock from the inside.

As if that wasn’t terrifying enough, someone or something started screaming loudly. Both counselors sprinted out of the building and alerted the director of the campsite.

After all the kids had left, the director got the master key and went with both counselors to open the door. However, they found nothing in the room, and no one was there.

