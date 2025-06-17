A Guy Invited Another Girl To Their Date And Left In The Middle Of It

Imagine surviving a divorce and just beginning to dip your toe back into the dating pool, only for your first venture to be an utter failure.

This happened to TikToker Kelly Rizzo (@eattravelrock) about 13 or 14 years ago. Luckily, it did not deter her from dating altogether, and she took it as a learning experience.

So, this one guy had asked her out for drinks, and she was pretty excited about it because he was super attractive. She was all ready to flirt and sip on cocktails.

At first, things seemed promising. They met up at a bar and were having a good time chatting and drinking. They decided to keep the night going and went to another bar. The conversation continued to flow, and she truly felt like they were getting along well.

But then, out of nowhere, another girl showed up. She didn’t just randomly bump into them. It turned out that he had invited another girl to join them on their date with no warning whatsoever.

Instead of politely introducing her or clarifying the situation, the guy pivoted and set his sights on the new girl.

They started talking and completely ignored Kelly like she was just another barstool. She was understandably confused and searched for any sign of a misunderstanding.

The next thing she knew, he was bidding her goodbye and leaving with the other girl. Kelly could not believe that he left with another girl in the middle of their date.

Kelly was under the impression that they were on a date, but he clearly had other thoughts about it. To this day, she still does not fully understand what happened.

Perhaps that was his strategy all along—to use her as a benchwarmer until the second woman made an appearance.

He also never called her again, so she didn’t get any closure or apology for getting ditched. Kelly now looks back and laughs at the absurdity of the situation.

While such poor treatment may have stung in the moment, it made her that much more appreciative of when someone wonderful comes into her life—someone who would never treat her that way in a million years.

