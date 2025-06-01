He Moved In With His Grandparents And Made His Mom Cry After She Allowed Her Boyfriend’s Kids To Trash His Room

When this young man was just 11 years old, his father sadly passed away, and his mom eventually started dating again.

So, her boyfriend and his two kids recently moved in, but two incidents involving his bedroom pushed him to leave and start living at his grandparents’ house.

For a bit of context, his mom has been with her boyfriend, Dan, for nearly two years now. Dan is a single father to two children, who are 6 and 4 years old, and the trio moved into his house about three months ago.

At first, everything was fine, too. Then, his bedroom was violated on two separate occasions within the same week.

First, he went to school one day, and when he arrived home, he found his room “trashed.” The linens on his bed had been pulled off, his clothes were all over the floor, and Dan’s 4-year-old had actually soiled himself on top of the clothing.

When he found the mess, his mom took the kids out and got the 4-year-old cleaned up. However, she did nothing about the disaster in his room and left it for him to take care of.

“I was angry. Dan explained it away as they’re just young kids and told them not to be mad. I told him to watch his kids and keep them out of my room,” he recalled.

His mom took Dan’s side, too, and claimed he couldn’t be mad at anyone since “these things happen.” He fired back, saying that wouldn’t be the case if they’d kept an eye on the children.

Plus, he actually asked if he should go into their bedroom and destroy it as the kids had. Dan just argued that he was “old enough to know better,” and Dan and his mom both said the children were too young to clean up after themselves.

Then, less than a week later, the same exact thing happened. The kids “wrecked” a photo of him and his father, and they even broke his office chair.

“This time, I lost it on my mom and told her that I was getting the [heck] out of there, and she could keep Dan and his little brats to herself because I wasn’t dealing with it,” he revealed.

His mom tried telling him to calm down and “not be so rash.” Meanwhile, Dan actually stood in front of the door to prevent him from leaving, adding that his mom’s heart would break if he went anywhere. Regardless, he stood his ground and made it clear that he couldn’t live with Dan and his kids.

That’s when he went to stay with his grandparents, and apparently, his mom only expected him to be gone for two weeks at most before returning home.

“But I see this as home now. Not having my room trashed or the bathroom all messy and gross from Dan’s kids has been so good,” he admitted.

“And I’m so mad about that photo. I had a copy, but it wasn’t the point.”

And since so much time has passed, his mom is finally starting to understand that he has no intentions of going back, too.

So, she apologized a couple of times, and just the other day, she even called him, crying and saying that she missed him and would do anything to have him home.

“I hung up before she could finish, and it didn’t convince me to move back in,” he revealed.

His response didn’t sit well with Dan, either, who left him a “rant” voicemail, accusing him of being selfish and hurting his mom. Now, all the drama has left him wondering whether hanging up on his mom and refusing to return home is justified or makes him a jerk.

Did he deserve to have his personal space violated like that? Is moving out the best solution, or are there other ways he can protect his privacy at home?

