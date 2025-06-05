He Transported A Psych Patient To A Catholic Hospital, And This Girl Acted Possessed

Most jobs do not involve things as intense as demon possession, which is good because that’s not what you want to deal with on a daily basis. But if you work in healthcare, this issue might crop up now and then.

TikToker Kelsea (@kelseaec) is sharing a freaky story from a person she calls John. So, John was fresh out of EMT training and was working in medical transport at the time to earn extra money while he was in college.

One day, his boss told him that there would be another EMT with him in the back of the truck because they had to handle a psych patient who could get combative. John looked at the paperwork to see where they would be transporting this patient.

Oddly enough, the patient was moving from one of the best hospitals in the area to a smaller Catholic hospital hours away. Normally, medical transports would be the opposite.

When they arrived at the hospital to pick up the patient, there were a bunch of nurses and doctors gathered around the patient.

As the sea of healthcare workers parted, John expected to see someone like a huge bodybuilder guy. But instead, the patient was a tiny 20-year-old girl.

As he walked up to her, he noticed that something seemed off with her eyes. She was not reacting to anyone or anything around her.

When John and the other EMT wheeled her out, one of the nurses stopped them and warned them to be careful with her. The nurse looked like she had seen a ghost.

The other nurses and doctors also looked incredibly drained, but John chalked that up to being overworked and underpaid.

So, John and the other EMT put the girl in the back of the truck, and nothing happened for two and a half hours.

Suddenly, she snapped her head around at John, spooking him a little, and asked where they were taking her. John told her the name of the Catholic hospital they were headed toward.

In response, she began laughing hysterically. At first, the laugh sounded like it belonged to her, but as it grew louder, it became deeper and sounded more like a growl.

She stared at him as she continued laughing for way too long. John decided to stop interacting with the girl and let her be. The girl tried to talk to him to get a rise out of him.

She asked him if he knew what was wrong with her over and over, but John still refused to crack. He maintained his professionalism and did not engage with her.

Finally, she stopped, and they soon arrived at the Catholic hospital. The second they walked through the doors of the hospital, the girl started screaming in a vengeful manner.

When they entered the elevator, she stopped screaming. She stared at John with an evil look in her eyes and asked if he believed in God.

After he said yes, she replied that he must also believe in her, too. Instantly, the elevator began to shake. The lights flickered on and off as she laughed maniacally.

John started to pray, and the moment he ended the prayer, everything went back to normal. The elevator doors opened on the floor they needed to be on.

John and the other EMT wheeled her in and left quickly. To this day, he believes that the girl was possessed.

