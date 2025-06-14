Her Best Friend And Boyfriend Hooked Up In Her House When She Wasn’t Home

When TikToker Allie (@makeupbyallieriggio) was out of the house, her best friend Kylie and her now ex-boyfriend snuck over and hooked up in her house.

So, she was dating this guy named Marcus for about three months. But he was a little toxic because he kept begging her to sleep with him even though she told him she wasn’t ready yet.

One day, Allie went to Los Angeles around noon. At 3:30, she received a notification on her phone that Kylie had entered her house, which wasn’t weird because she was always over at her house. Allie was hanging out with her family when she received another notification at 10:30 p.m.

It was Marcus at the door. She texted him, saying that she wasn’t home. So, he drove away—or so she thought. At 11:30 p.m., a guy wearing a hood showed up at her house.

Allie texted Kylie to stay safe because there was someone at the door. Then, the guy started typing in the code on the keypad lock for the front door.

Allie started freaking out and blowing up Kylie’s phone. However, she wasn’t answering the phone, so Allie thought something terrible had happened to her. Suddenly, she got a phone call from Marcus, but when she picked up, no one responded.

Then, she heard some heavy breathing and a faint female voice saying, “Screw her; you have me.” Allie put two and two together and realized that Kylie and Marcus were in her house.

She called one of her friends who lived in the same neighborhood and asked her to check out what was going on at her house.

Allie’s friend ran over to her house while FaceTiming her. She walked into the house and found Kylie and Marcus hooking up on the couch.

They didn’t even hear Allie’s friend come in. Allie exclaimed in shock, which brought them to their senses. She started screaming at them to get out of her house.

Allie’s friend grabbed Kylie’s hair, dragged her across the floor, and beat her up while she was still undressed. Allie’s parents were on the phone with the police to report them. Her friend also kicked Marcus in the crotch. Her friend’s phone shut off during the middle of the fight.

Allie remembered that there was a camera installed in the living room. She went on the camera app and watched the fight unfold.

Kylie and Marcus were wailing in pain on the ground. When Allie’s friend was finished beating them up, she grabbed Kylie’s phone and left.

The police showed up 15 minutes later and put Kylie and Marcus in handcuffs. Later, Allie discovered the text messages between Kylie and Marcus.

They had deliberately made plans to hook up at her house while she was gone. She also found out that they had been talking to each other since December. She and Marcus were official in October.

Allie and her friend ended up smashing Kylie’s phone, but not before they managed to snag her concert tickets to Tate McRae.

