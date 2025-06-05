Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her With An Old Man

A few months ago, TikToker Raelle (@raelleblonda66) caught her boyfriend cheating on her with an old man. When she confronted them, her boyfriend drove away and left her alone with the old man, who then assaulted her. A couple of hours later, she got fired from her job.

So, her boyfriend Brian has had a history of being unfaithful. His last affair was with his coworker. They moved to Venice to start over, and she got a new job that she really liked. But everything came crashing down when she realized that he was cheating on her again.

One day, she was able to leave work early and headed to a doctor’s appointment. By the time she was done, it was about noon.

She called Brian to let him know that she left work early and they could hang out before their kids came home from school.

However, Brian did not pick up the phone. She checked his location and saw that he was at a random house, so she assumed that he was making a food delivery.

He had been unemployed since his last affair and would sometimes work as a food delivery driver to make a little money.

She called him a few more times, but he still didn’t answer. Then, he started declining her calls, which he wouldn’t do unless he was messing around somewhere.

The location he was at was less than five minutes away from her, so she decided to stop by. At the time, she was also pregnant, so she was extra emotional.

When she arrived, his car was parked in the driveway. She knocked on the door, and to her surprise, a short bald man wearing an oversized T-shirt and no pants answered the door. She asked for Brian and threatened to call the police if he didn’t show up.

Brian eventually came outside, and she confronted him. He told her that the guy was just one of his gaming buddies and that they were playing video games.

However, that didn’t explain why the bald man was pantless. Meanwhile, the bald man was screaming at Raelle from the doorway.

Brian got into his car and drove through the yard to get away from her. She went over to her car to follow him. As she was backing out of the driveway, the bald man chased after her, spewing profanity. He tried to reach into her car to grab her phone to stop her from recording this turn of events.

As he was wrestling her for the phone, he punched her in the face, chest, and stomach, even though he was aware she was pregnant.

He started grabbing her steering wheel to prevent her from leaving. She had to back up and drive through a neighbor’s yard and a ditch to escape him.

Then, she called the police and explained what had happened. They took her statement and video evidence. She decided to press charges against the man.

She still doesn’t really know who he is, but apparently, he has no qualms about attacking pregnant women.

After Raelle posted about the incident online, trying to get some answers, she received a letter of termination from her company.

So, in just the span of a few hours, she found out her boyfriend was cheating on her with a man, got attacked, and lost her job.

