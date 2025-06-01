Her Ex Fought For Custody With His Teen Girlfriend’s Money

mary_markevich - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

One day, when TikToker @dwillz1991 was 26 years old, the man she had been with since she was 17 told her that he was no longer in love with her.

He had moved on to someone else and wanted to be with his new flame. He also said that he would be fighting her for full custody of their daughter.

It turned out that the girl he was dating was only 18 years old. He used his new girlfriend’s savings to get a lawyer.

Her ex and his new girlfriend texted mean things to TikToker @dwillz1991, calling her a terrible mother who could not provide for her child.

They tried to goad her into giving up her own daughter to them, but TikToker @dwillz1991 refused to back down.

They went through family court, and during the whole custody battle, they would try everything to guilt and gaslight her into giving up her daughter. She told them over and over that she would not be going anywhere.

In the end, her ex and his new girlfriend did not get custody of her daughter. He never showed up to mediation, so the mediator rescheduled.

However, he failed to make an appearance the second time as well. He claimed to have been dealing with work emergencies, but he worked at a retail store.

The mediator told the judge that he was being uncooperative. His lawyer also dropped him as a client because he refused to make compromises when it came to co-parenting.

The judge granted full custody to TikToker @dwillz1991, and her ex could see their daughter every weekend.

He showed up for a couple of weekends, but her daughter started to miss her over the weekends and wanted to go back home at night. This made her ex really angry, and he accused her of poisoning their daughter against him.

Eventually, he decided to stop seeing their daughter because he wanted to wait until she was 18 so she could see the “truth.”

He got married to his girlfriend, and they had a child together. But then, he cheated on her, so she divorced him.

