Her Imaginary Friend She Had As A Kid Was Actually Real, And She Found Her In A Cemetery

Mazur Travel - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

When TikToker Jasmine Montes (@jasminemontess) was five years old, she had an imaginary friend, but later in life, she found out that her imaginary friend was actually real. Back then, her family would catch her talking to her friend in her room or during car rides.

There is a cemetery down the street from the house she grew up in. Her aunt worked nearby, and they would have to pass the cemetery to pick her up from her workplace.

Sometimes, Jasmine’s friend, Lisa, wasn’t with them when they left the house, so she would demand that they go back to get her.

Jasmine would get so mad about it that her mom would have to turn around and go back to the house. One day, they were driving past the cemetery when five-year-old Jasmine exclaimed that was where Lisa lived. Jasmine’s mother was understandably freaked out.

Fast forward to Jasmine as an adult with a job, and she was telling this story to her coworkers on paranormal day.

After she told the story, one of her coworkers messaged her, asking if she had ever gone to the cemetery to see if her imaginary friend was actually there.

When she went onto the cemetery’s website, she typed in her imaginary friend’s name, and a little girl popped up.

It was the same girl who was her imaginary friend!

The girl was six or seven years old when she passed away. She had died just three months before Jasmine’s grandmother, and their plots were located not far from each other. Several other TikTok users shared similar stories about kids having imaginary friends.

“My son had an imaginary friend named Frank. He would engage in conversations with him, and we discovered that a young boy named Frank had once resided in our apartment. Regrettably, Frank drowned during a vacation with his family to Mexico,” commented one user.

“My sister had one at three years old named Holly! She would play with her for a couple of months when we first moved in and sometimes cry because her friend would ask her to please remove the knife from her stomach, and my sister couldn’t. My mother had the house blessed and brought a bottle of holy water for each room. The next day, my sister said Holly went home and kept pointing to the sky,” added another.

