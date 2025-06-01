Her Mom Sold Her To Their Neighbor For A Prius And Rent Money

When TikToker Hannah (@hannahpaigeeee) was a kid, her mother sold her to their neighbor for a Prius and rent money.

So, her mom had been a drug addict for as long as she had been alive. Her parents split up after she was born. Her dad was also in prison from the time she was five years old until she was about 13.

Her mom consistently had a new boyfriend every six months to a year, and it was normal for them to move from house to house.

At one point, they moved to Seattle, where her mom started dating a guy named Vick. He was the most manipulative of all her mom’s exes.

Hannah lived with her brother, her mom and her boyfriend, and his two daughters. Their next-door neighbor was a super creepy guy named John L. Cook.

Their houses were divided by a fence with little wooden cubbies on each side. John would put candy in one of the cubbies and tell them to dispose of the wrappers in the other one.

John and her mom started getting pretty close, and he took a particular interest in Hannah. He would watch her and the other kids while her mom was gone.

After school, Hannah would use his computer to go on YouTube, but every single time, she saw that he had searched for inappropriate content about young girls.

When Hannah tried to bring this up to her mom, her mom accused her of being a liar. Over time, John began putting Hannah on a diet to make sure she was skinny.

He constantly made her put on a swimsuit to go in his hot tub. The only bright spot was hanging out with John’s wife, Barb. They would sing songs together in the hot tub.

John ended up getting Hannah’s mom a Prius and paid her rent in exchange for letting Hannah spend the night at his house.

She was not allowed to close the door of the guest room she stayed in, so John would often appear in the doorway and watch her.

Her mom refused to acknowledge that something was wrong with John and failed to protect her. Now, Hannah is in the process of healing from her traumatic childhood.

