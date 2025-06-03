Her Neighbor Beat Her Husband With A Baseball Bat For Putting His Hands On Her

Vasya - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

One night, TikToker Cameron Luke (@lakeviewliving) and her husband were lying in bed when their dog started barking out of nowhere. So, they got up and opened the front door to see what was going on.

At the time, they lived on a military base because her husband was in the military. It turned out that their neighborhood was swarming with military police officers. The police led their neighbor outside in handcuffs and put her in the back of a squad car.

Then, they saw the neighbor’s husband being wheeled out on a stretcher. He was covered in blood, and one of his eyes was swollen shut. He was also wailing in pain.

Cameron was a licensed daycare provider, and her house was designated as a safe zone, marked by a white flag.

One of the officers walked over and asked if she could watch the neighbor’s kids for the night. The mom was being taken to jail while the dad was headed to the hospital.

So, she got the kids settled in and then resumed chatting with the police officers. She tried to fish for more information, but they were unable to tell her anything much because it was an ongoing investigation.

The next day, the neighbor’s grandparents came into town to collect the kids. They told Cameron that their daughter was in jail because their son-in-law had been putting his hands on her. That night, she waited for him to go to bed, grabbed a baseball bat, and beat him with it.

In the comments section, several TikTok users shared stories about similar situations they happened to witness.

“Knew a lady that had an abusive alcoholic husband. She bought him a big bottle of Jack, knowing he’d drink it all. Then, while he was passed out, she safety pinned the top sheet to the bottom sheet and commenced to beat him half to death,” commented one user.

“I had an aunt beat the crap out of her abusive husband with a cast iron skillet,” stated another.

“When my husband was in the army, our neighbor pew-pewed her husband in the leg. I think people would be surprised to know how often these things happen,” wrote a third.

