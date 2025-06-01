Her Sister Found A Baby Wandering Around The Neighborhood, And The Kid’s Mom Lied To The Police And Said She Was Babysitting

Sono Creative - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

At around 7 a.m., TikToker Kiara’s (@kiarajaxn) sister and brother-in-law found a very young child roaming around their neighborhood. When her brother-in-law headed out to his car to leave for work, he saw a little boy in the parking lot.

Their neighborhood was also next to a lake where alligators lived. The boy’s parents were nowhere in sight, so her brother-in-law called her sister and asked her to watch the kid. Kiara’s sister brought the little boy back to their apartment and tried to talk to him.

The little boy was able to tell her where he lived, so Kiara’s sister went to his place. However, no one was home.

So, she took the little boy back to her apartment and used the call box to get the boy’s apartment number. She called the mother multiple times and left voicemail messages.

After 45 minutes of waiting for the mother to respond, Kiara’s sister decided to call the police, thinking that something may have happened to the mother.

Fifteen minutes later, the mother texted her that she was coming. She did not seem frantic or worried about her child at all.

The police showed up to take Kiara’s sister’s statement. After they spoke with the mother, one of the officers asked Kiara’s sister how often she babysat the kid.

Confused, she told them that she didn’t know the kid and had never babysat for him before. It turned out that the mother had lied to the cops about Kiara’s sister being her babysitter.

The mother said she would be there in 30 minutes, but she didn’t arrive until two hours later. She was then taken to jail, but was able to thank Kiara’s sister for watching out for her son.

In the comments section, several people shared similar stories that highlight how kids should never be left unattended.

“We had a neighbor who was not okay. Son was an amazing child, so polite. We found him outside asleep. Called the cops after 2 hours. It was 10 p.m.; she never showed up. It was heartbreaking,” commented one user.

“My 26-month-old got out of a sliding glass door and wooden fence in the back. Went five doors down to his friend’s house at about the same time in the morning,” wrote another.

“Poor baby. One of my neighbors did that. One morning at 5 a.m., their 4-year-old was wandering around alone. My mom found them. He took her to the apartment, and she found 2-year-olds by themselves. We called the cops immediately. The dad left them alone, saying he took his wife to work. He was gone for more than an hour,” added a third.

