She Acted Like A Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Because She Was Still In Love With Him After They Broke Up

Volodymyr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Breakups can make you do questionable things. In one girl’s case, she did every messy, chaotic, and dramatic you can think of and more.

After TikToker @_aac.abril and her ex-boyfriend had broken up, she was still madly in love with him, so she would stalk him every day to see what he was doing.

One day, she parked outside his house and waited for him to come out. But it turned out that he wasn’t even home because he finally pulled into the driveway two hours later.

He was dropped off at his house by the girl he had told her not to worry about. When she saw that he was with the girl, she immediately got out of her car and started yelling and hitting them.

Then, she realized that the girl was actually his aunt, so she got back in her car, drove around the corner, and waited there.

After about 20 minutes, she parked a little closer to see whether he would leave the house. Another 20 minutes later, he came outside.

She followed him to the store and trailed him through five different aisles before pretending to bump into him.

She apologized for what happened earlier. He started yelling at her to get away from him. A security guard noticed all the commotion and escorted her out of the store. She went back home, and that’s when he texted her, asking if he could come over.

When her ex arrived, she tried to sneak him through her bedroom window. But right before he was about to crawl through the window, his friends popped out of the bushes to record everything.

He started yelling at her about how crazy she was and that he would never forgive her. They all left after about five minutes, and she cried herself to sleep.

In the middle of the night, she woke up to the sound of tapping on her window. It was her ex with a bunch of flowers. He was alone this time.

When she let him in, he apologized and told her that his friends made him confront her. He spent the night at her place, and the next morning, he told her to drop him off at a friend’s house.

However, she later found out that it wasn’t his friend’s house. It was the girl he had been cheating on her with throughout their whole relationship.

