She Befriended Her Situationship’s Dad At The Airport Without Knowing Who This Man Was

Gorodenkoff - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When TikToker Caroline’s (@ygdunlap) flight from Washington, D.C. to New York got delayed, she struck up a conversation with a man who turned out to be the father of a guy she had a three-month-long situationship with.

So, she was on the way home from a business trip when she and her fellow passengers experienced a flight delay. In fact, the flight was so delayed that the airline staff had to bring everyone back to the airport.

Caroline tried to occupy herself while waiting, but she quickly became bored, so she decided to start chatting with the man sitting next to her.

The man was “super nice” and appeared to be around her dad’s age, in his late 50s or early 60s. They talked about why they were in D.C. and made small talk to get to know each other.

After getting off the plane, Caroline contacted her company to let them know about the change in travel plans. Then, the man walked up to her and asked how she was doing. He had just spoken to his youngest son on the phone and booked a train just in case.

They hung out together at the gate to wait for any further airline announcements, and he even offered to buy snacks for her.

Luckily, they were able to board the plane again and proceed with their flight. They continued to talk on the plane, and she learned that the man was once a firefighter. He told her about his family and showed her pictures of his two sons, Brian and Will.

When Caroline saw the picture of his youngest son, Will, she realized that she had been in a three-month-long situationship with Will one summer, and it did not end well. Caroline decided to tell the man that she used to see his son. They burst into laughter at the coincidence.

She even pulled up Will’s phone number in her contacts list so they could confirm that it was really the same guy. After the plane landed, Will’s father declared that they needed to take a picture.

He later told his son about how he met Caroline on the plane, which she knew because Will texted her the next day, demanding that she stay away from his dad.

She did not respond to his text. The lesson she learned from this whole experience was to talk to strangers around you because you never know what kind of connections you can make.

