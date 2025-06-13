She Ghosted Him After A Rude First Date: Then He Sent Her An Unhinged TikTok Video

Some dates are mediocre, so they’re easily forgettable. Others are the kind that you have to tell everyone about because you can’t believe it even happened.

About a week ago, TikToker Alexa (@alexaabney69) went on a date with a guy, and the date did not go very well.

He did not react positively to anything she said and did not give her a single compliment the entire date. It just seemed like he didn’t even like her at all.

After the date, she decided to stop talking to him because he had been so rude.

But five days later, just when she thought the whole thing was behind her, he sent her a TikTok video of a guy talking about how women are crazy and are unable to think logically because of how emotional they are.

The video also mentioned that boyfriends were not meant to be therapists or “listen to their girlfriends’ cries for help.”

Alexa is still confused about why he sent her the video at all. Was it meant to win her back? Was he trying to make her mad? Or was he just really committed to acting like a villain?

Either way, many TikTok users had thoughts. The general consensus is that sending unhinged TikToks post-rejection is not the move.

Some also warned her not to engage with him so as not to escalate the situation.

“Keep ignoring him. He’s clearly the emotional one. He was obviously hurt by you ignoring him (emotional) and wanted to try and get you to react. Ignoring them is the best. They can’t stand being ignored,” commented one user.

“He’s trying to rage bait you into a conversation so he can talk to you, then manipulate you into getting to know him better to prove he’s worthy so he can trick or use you while dating you for validation,” stated another.

“Glad you stopped talking to him; don’t respond! He has clearly gone down the alpha male/red pill pipeline and believes women are only there for his use and entertainment. He will never view women as people. They are terrifying. He showed himself to you; believe him,” added someone else.

