She Got Ditched In The Middle Of A Bad Date

Eduard - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

One night, TikToker Cass (@cassiedaugtrey) went on a bad date with a guy who left her at the bar. They met on a dating app.

They started off with dinner first, and when he walked in, he was talking super loudly. His voice boomed across the entire restaurant, and everyone could hear him.

He also dismissed a lot of what Cass had to say, and she felt that he didn’t order enough food for them. Eventually, they headed to a dive bar around the corner. He chose to sit at the bar, so they grabbed two seats next to each other.

A guy with gray hair was in the other seat next to Cass. As she moved past him to get to her seat, she complimented his full head of silver hair.

She could tell that her date hated the fact that she talked to him at all. When she turned back to her date, she pointed out that he didn’t have a single gray hair.

He loudly launched into a whole explanation about how his lack of gray hair was due to his low-stress lifestyle and positive attitude.

Cass thought it was probably because of genetics. The man with gray hair was listening to the conversation and chimed in with his thoughts.

Cass’s date was visibly irritated by the man with gray hair. In the middle of their date, he told the bartender he was ready to cash out even though Cass had not finished her beer or ordered more food yet. After he paid his bill, Cass offered to walk him out, but he declined and left.

She stayed to finish her beer and resumed chatting with the gray-haired man. It turned out that getting ditched mid-date was the best possible thing that could’ve happened to Cass.

She got to spend an enjoyable evening with a charming silver fox who actually spoke at a regular volume and knew how to hold a conversation.

They even made plans to go to a bingo game together at a local dive bar down the street from her place. Sometimes, a better match is sitting just one barstool away from you!

